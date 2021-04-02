In the “pre-COVID” world, the last Sunday in February was always a time when diverse community groups and individuals came together to benefit the Carroll County Soup Kitchen through the Empty Bowls event.
Even though we were not able to gather in person this year, the generous, caring people of Carroll County continued to support Empty Bowls. Through mailed-in and on-line donations, we were able to come within $10,000 of the amount raised at the in-person gathering in 2020. What an amazing community.
With the funds raised, the Carroll County Soup Kitchen will continue to help feed the hungry in Carroll County. Because of our community’s generosity, the Soup Kitchen is able to add a third day of serving each week. Beginning on April 5, the Soup Kitchen will provide to-go lunches from 11 a.m. to noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Last year the Soup Kitchen missed serving five days of lunches in March and April due to COVID restrictions. However, 600 bags of grocery items were delivered to over 200 households during those two months. During 2020, the Soup Kitchen served 8,408 hot meals, and provided 30,620 meals through the deliveries of grocery items. Hungry families in our community received 103,932 pounds of food.
To everyone who worked to make this “non-event” a success, thank you. To all who donated funds, time, and expertise, thank you. The Carroll County Soup Kitchen continues to serve because of its dedicated volunteers and our wonderful community.
Sue McBrayer, Secretary
Carroll County Soup Kitchen Board of Directors
