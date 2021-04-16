Some examples of biased reporting
I’m glad that we still have a local newspaper. I know these are hard times for print news in general and local papers provide a great benefit to the community that big city and national sources do not. I appreciate your contribution in that regard.
I write to you with a concern over some recent Times-Georgian articles with what I believe to be bias and lacking balance in the reporting. I will reference two of those.
The first one is from the March 3 edition entitled “Legislation to restrict voting access draws angry protest.” Does that not have a negative connotation? A more neutral title would be “Proposed election reform legislation draws angry protest.”
In the one-sided article the writer starts with “lawmakers passed expansive new voting restrictions” (not reforms or voter protection). Then he quotes those who throw out terms like: “making it harder for Black Georgians to cast a ballot” (how condescending), “Jim Crow,” “voter suppression,” a “slap in the face to election workers.” Some of the signed affidavits regarding election irregularities were from election workers?
The article goes on with more negatives about election legislation. The writer eventually finds voter legislation he likes.
He writes “Congressional Democrats have proposed new voting protections” referring to sweeping legislation proposed at the federal level.
The article ends with another quote about voter suppression in Georgia.
Where is the balanced reporting?
Nowhere.
The second article is from March 5 entitled “Voting rights package passes U.S. House” and is very favorable toward this federal Democrat-led legislation. The writer calls it “sweeping voting rights,” “a massive package that tackles dark money in campaigns, voter suppression and election security”. She quotes one sentence from Rep. Buddy Carter (R) stating that this bill package would take from states the right to make their own voting laws, followed by multiple paragraphs favorable to the legislation.
It then reverts back to an attack on the election reforms in Georgia followed by several more paragraphs heaping praise on HR1 (the fed Democrat voting package). Not once does the writer fact-check or challenge any of the claims made by those in favor HR1 that received only Democrat votes, but then the writer states, “Republicans have made false statements that the bill uses taxpayer money to fund campaigns” as she fact checks Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) on a technicality.
She, the “journalist,” says “the bill does not use taxpayer money to fund campaigns” referring to a part of HR1 that addresses campaign finance reform. The technicality is that it may not be direct tax money but it is public funds, which is still the people’s money.
If you don’t see the bias, I don’t know what else to say.
