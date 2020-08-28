We need to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment
August 28th , known as Equality Day, is the day the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution became official. As most readers know, the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote, but it did not automatically cause the sexes to be treated equally. That equal treatment has yet to come.
Although the U.S. claims to be the ”land of the free,” many women find that they are treated as less than free and equal citizens. Gender equality is included in 168 national constitutions, but not in the U.S. Constitution.
Political gender parity in the U.S. is ranked 11th from the bottom for all countries in the Americas and Europe, with the U.S. placing 72 out of 82 total countries.
Following the ratification of the 19th Amendment, many women realized that voting privileges, while very important, did not solve all the inequalities in American life. So in 1923, another amendment was introduced in Congress, the Equal Rights Amendment, which would ensure gender equality. This amendment, which would be Amendment 28, has yet to become law. Although the necessary 38 states have ratified the amendment, the timeline for ratification expired before Virginia became the 38th state to ratify in January 2020.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed House Joint Resolution 79 on February 13, 2020, to remove the deadline for ratification of the amendment. The Senate has taken no such action. The League of Women Voters urges readers to contact their U.S. Senators and urge them to push for the removal of the deadline.
Martha A. Saunders
President, League
of Women Voters of Carrolllton/Carroll County
