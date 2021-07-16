Interested in the truth about UFOs
I, too, am interested in finding out the real truth behind the UFO’s.
I am four years older than Mickey Mouse; I was 22 when I married in 1947. During the war years, housing construction was at a standstill so my husband and I couldn’t find a place to rent. We put a deposit down on an apartment building that was under construction. During the six months (February to August 1947) we waited to move in, we lived with my husband’s parents in Los Angeles.
One day, my mother-in-law and I were in their backyard when we looked up and saw a flying saucer just above the telephone poles. It hovered silently and moved on. We looked at each other and said, “What was that?” We expected to find out in a newscast, but nothing was ever reported.
Since the disputed landing in New Mexico was in that time frame, I have no doubt that the UFO we saw in Los Angeles could have traveled to New Mexico in the blink of an eye. No one in my family believes me. They think it is a joke. So I, along with many others, am anxiously awaiting any information the government is finally going to report.
Ginny Nickoloff
Villa Rica, Georgia
