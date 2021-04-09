I found it extremely disappointing and rather sad to see one of our local opinion columnist resort to name calling in the Times-Georgian March 6-7 edition. This could have been the opinion article it was meant to be; to tell people she believed getting the vaccine was a good thing.
However, as she wrote about the time last year when the virus descended on us, she referred to those who resisted wearing mask as flat earthers. As a reminder, both Dr. Fauci and the U.S. Surgeon General initially discouraged mask wearing until they reversed their advice causing confusion and a lack of confidence for many.
That was not the only time mixed or contradictory messages were sent. There are Stanford and Harvard medical experts who challenge the efficacy of mask wearing for the general public. Are they flat earthers too? It's O.K. to disagree. No, the science is not settled and we can be respectful of those who believe differently. We could use less name calling and divisiveness right now.
Leslie McPherson
Villa Rica
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.