There are those who probably think so! Christ would not do the unethical and dangerous things that Donald Trump has condoned during his term in office. If he is trying to save our country, he is not going about it in the right way.
Christ, unlike Trump, would not be trying to cause a revolution between our two parties nor encourage his supporters to arm themselves to march against all 50 capitals and the capital in Washington, D.C. Christ would instead work toward bringing resolutions between the two parties to work toward “peace.”
Christ would never strongly encourage his people to charge against innocent people and injure and kill them in the Capital. Donald Trump is only concerned about a campaign that he feels has let him down. He is not concerned about the people suffering and dying from COVID-19, or as some of his followers see it as nothing more than the “flu.” Instead, he needs to get himself organized and his support team should be committed to the dispense the COVID-19 injections to save people. It is all very “willy-nilly” and people cannot get the vaccine. I know because I have been trying to get the vaccine for a couple of weeks through the local Health Department, the State Health Departments and the local hospital with no results.
Donald Trump is nothing more than a want-to-be “dictator” trying to start a new kingdom. He will go down in history like all the other dictators: Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, etc.
Patricia Brewer
Carrollton
