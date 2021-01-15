The more you look, the more you see failure of leadership. A failure that results from selection by popularity or label rather than a measure of ability. Such is a proof of Dr. Laurence Peter’s thesis that people rise to the level of their incompetence.
The first clear evidence of lack of leadership is failure to accept responsibility. A glaring example is in the published account of a PAC chaired by the Georgia Attorney General contributing to the situation at the Capitol in Washington, of which he claims no knowledge. That claim is unacceptable. Members of his profession have sent business executives to prison for acts done by their companies that the executive claimed no knowledge of, reenforcing the legitimate concept of, “You can delegate authority but you cannot delegate responsibility.”
More evidence of lack of leadership is the reported 30% usage rate of COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia with all nursing home patients not yet having been vaccinated while our so-called leaders have rushed to the front of the que. They should look across the “pond” to the Queen of England who has recently announced she will be vaccinated, not already has. Now there are significant questions about the ability to deliver vaccinations in a timely manner. This set of events has been foreseen for months, why is there suddenly a Gee Whizz moment?
Every level of our supposed leadership is delinquent. It’s either someone else’s responsibility or the real problem is ignored.
All we’ve seen in the news about the upcoming General Assembly convening are efforts to prevent election fraud. What fraud?? Disenfranchisement is not spelled F-R-A-U-D. Tweaking the gerrymander by adjusting voting districts following the recent election is not providing leadership of anything.
Those who might be bothered by that statement, please do not respond that “They” did it too. My Mama, and I expect yours too, pointed out that “Two wrongs don’t make a right.”
Every level of our elected leadership spent great amounts of money and effort to be elected to a position of leadership. Now is the time to follow Ted Turner’s admonition: Lead, follow or get out of the way. While leading examine appointed leaders and determine which have risen to the level of their incompetence.
I accept responsibility for that of which I complain. I am guilty of not attending information sessions and determining fitness of purpose of those running for office, then voting accordingly without regard to label or personality. We all need to do a better job of selecting.
J.A. O’Quinn
Carrollton
