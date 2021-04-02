Last week the Georgia General Assembly passed major changes to how our elections are managed. The changes were pushed by Republican leaders who said they wanted to restore confidence in the election system. They conveniently ignored the simple fact that any loss in public confidence was due to lies and misinformation spread by leaders of the Republican party.
By all objective standards the November election and January run-off were well managed. Local and state election officials handled record turnout with virtually no fraud or long waits to vote. The new ballot marking devices provided a paper record of votes that could be audited. Expanded use of absentee mail in ballots and advance in-person voting allowed people to avoid lines while securely voting. The only glitch was the time it took to count the record number of ballots.
The Republican legislators responded by proposing to limit how people can vote, and how local governments can facilitate voting. Massive public outcry forced Republicans to remove some of their worst proposals: eliminating no excuse absentee mail in ballots and significantly restricting advanced voting.
The final bill will make absentee voting more difficult, change how run-offs are conducted, and put many new reporting requirements on local elections offices. None of the changes will deal with real security issues. The bill also dramatically expands legislator’s ability to meddle in the administration of our elections.
The changes show the Republican party is afraid it is losing the support of a majority of Georgians and what that means for future elections.
After the 2012 elections many Republican leaders at the national level argued the party needed to change how it interacted with minority groups in order to build a bigger tent. But the right wing of the party objected. With help from talk radio hosts and online bloggers they organized a campaign raising cultural issues and white identity politics to energize a base of support.
Trump built on this base to win election in 2016. The legislators appeal to their base is clearly shown in the three pages of justification in the bill that include many of the lies and grievances promoted by former President Trump and his fans. It seems the Georgia Republican party is doubling down on identity politics with SB 202.
