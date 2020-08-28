I was dismayed to pick up my paper and find Dee Dee Murphy BASHING OUR PRESIDENT. She states as an astute consumer of news who connects the dots, she hears the schemes echoed in Trump’s playbook of shenanigans and uses an 1800’s era DEMOCRAT governor of N.C. to lead into her tirade against Trump. She states he doesn’t look like he is going to win (actually what does a candidate look like if he expects to win?). She stated he used bone spurs for deferment to military duty. That is a legitimate medical deferment, among others. By the way, Dee Dee, what was your military service? A lot of women served. I served 22 years in the United States Navy on many aircraft carriers and was in the Tonkin Gulf during the Vietnam conflict, launching airstrikes against North Vietnam.
You state if Trump is my guy you are not telling me anything I don’t already know. I beg to differ. You only offer lies and half-truths. I have NEVER heard him state he would not accept the outcome of the election. You said he weakens our stature on the world stage by embarrassing America, NO FACTS just LEFT-WING RHETORIC!
The post office flap started with an agreement with Amazon that pays 25% of the cost for delivering their packages. You attack the postmaster general accusing him of sabotage, trickery, implying FBI investigations and allude to the Democratic regime of 1800’s restricting access to ballots. Anyone can request an absentee ballot or vote in person, just register, show I.D., and vote.
As far as the QAnon theory, it is true that the Democrats tried to sabotage the Trump presidency. They accuse Trump of lies with no specifics. You eagerly talk about QAnon, but not mention a word about the Marxist organization called BLM as they destroy everything people worked for all their lives. None of the speakers at the Democratic Convention spoke out against the domestic terrorist murdering and maiming our citizens and police officers.
Your opinion that President Trump lost the COVID-19 war (IT IS THE CHINA VIRUS) AND HE HAS DONE AN EXCELLENT JOB CONTROLLING IT. You called the president a joke all the while supporting someone like Biden who has been a failure, a crook and he is unable to speak a complete sentence without screwing it up.
Wayne Crews
Carrollton
