A thank-you for vaccine, polls
Sending an overdue “thank-you” and “job-well-done” to all the organizers, medical staff, policemen, volunteers and all others involved in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. I received my shots at the UWG football stadium parking lot. All workers were helpful, cheerful and very efficient. The experience was uplifting.
My voting experiences over the last few months have been equally excellent. Thanks to all those people who organized and manned the voting sites. Thank you for your time, talent and cordial helpfulness.
I am very proud of my city and its citizens in this trying time. You are admired.
Jane Clancy
Carrollton
