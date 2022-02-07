Questions for our local medical industry
Well, it didn’t take long after the U.S. Supreme
Court decision for the
local hospital network to reinstate it’s shot mandate for its employees. On the one hand the court decided against the OSHA private business mandate but on
the other hand the court decided that healthcare workers are not capable of, nor do they have the right to make their own healthcare decisions. These same employees were called
heroes in 2020. I have just
a few questions for our
local medical industry. Do you believe that mandating the COVID-19 “vaccine”
is the proper and right thing to do and that a U.S. President has the constitutional authority to
tell the medical community and healthcare workers that they must inject a prophylactic or risk losing their livelihood? Or are you following through with the mandate only because you feel you have to? If it is only because you are under duress to do so, would you please demonstrate for our community in a tangible way, what you have legally done to push back against having to implement this requirement coming down from Washington? While it can take years or decades to build a good reputation; it can all be lost in a moment.
Leslie McPherson
Villa Rica
