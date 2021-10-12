Tanner Langley, Bowdon Red Devils. Langley had two TDs and finished with 59 yards. On the defensive side of the ball he also had five tackles including two for a loss.

Bryce Hicks, Carrollton Trojans. Hicks carried the ball just five times, but finished with 142 yards and three touchdowns.

Clay Hyatt, Carrollton Trojans. Hyatt scored on five rushing TDs including scores of 53 and 34 yards

