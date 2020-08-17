Liz Murray’s childhood was bitterly grim. Growing up in a poor neighborhood in the Bronx, the family never knew where their next meal would come from and their welfare checks were spent before they arrived. Her parents’ drug addiction informed their decisions and impacted how they interacted with one another.
Apart from their addiction, Liz’s parents were loving people. She recalls her mother sitting at the foot of her bed sharing stories with her, squeezing her, and telling her how much she loved her. Her father always encouraged her to read and on Saturdays he would take her to the library. Her parents were there for her in those ways, but they were rendered hopeless at parenting because of their drug dependency and poverty. Liz would show up to school lice-ridden and smelly, making her an easy target for bullies.
“I didn’t blame anyone for what was happening,” Murray says. It wasn’t intentionally being done to her; rather, she viewed it as a bad thing that was happening to all of them. She understood that people can’t give you what they don’t have.
When Liz was 15, her mother revealed she was HIV-positive. With her mother dying in the hospital and her father having moved to a homeless shelter, she didn’t see much of her parents during her teenage years. After dropping out of school, her life plan was to sleep at her friends’ houses and confront her problems later. One particular night that Liz remembers vividly, her friend informed her that she couldn’t sleep at her house.
As time went on, this became a more regular occurrence. Consequently, with increasing regularity Liz found herself sleeping on the subway, in parks, or anywhere she could find. With an inconsistent if not completely absent presence at school, Liz spent a majority of her days visiting her mother in the hospital. After dark, she would “break night,” a slang term in the Bronx meaning to stay up all night until daybreak. Over time, it eventually dawned on her that she was homeless.
When her mother passed away, Liz had a powerful wake-up call. As she looked mortality in the eye, she understood that just like her mother - whose mantra was “one day life is going to be better” - she’d been putting off her life. Her mother had dreams that she never accomplished, always claiming she was going to do it later.
After her mother’s death, Liz began to grasp that she was in the same cycle her parents had become stuck in. More than ever before, she saw with clarity where that road would lead. She - and only she - could break the cycle. The day of her mother’s death, she began to take responsibility for her life, making a vow that she wasn’t going to allow her circumstances to pin down who she was going to be as an adult.
“I had the ‘why,” Liz says. “The ‘why’ was so clear. If you have the why, you can find the how.”
So, instead of knocking on the doors of friends’ houses, she began to knock on doors to get back into school. At 18, people would look at her with a puzzled expression and say, “You should be applying to college, but you’re applying to high school.”
Because of shame and because she knew it wouldn’t help her case, Liz hid the fact that she was homeless when applying to schools. Still, each one turned her away. With anxiety mounting after each rejection, it summoned all the will she had to give it one more try.
Finally, an alternative school that had just opened in Manhattan - Humanities Preparatory Academy - allowed her to attend. Far behind the other students, Liz doubled her classwork and began to see that one day at a time she was carving out a new life for herself.
After overcoming the daily obstacles of living on the streets, she knew that next to nothing could hold her down. Determined to take charge of her life, Murray finished high school in just two years and was awarded a full scholarship to Harvard University, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in 2009.
Today, Murray speaks to audiences across the US on the importance of personal motivation and transforming problems into opportunities. She also gives advice to non-traditional students who think it’s too late for them to apply to college.
Currently in graduate school at age 35, Liz is still a non-traditional student. With two young children at home and her husband a full-time student, everything she does now is to pay their bills. She warns non-traditional students to not get attached to what it looks like for other people, knowing how easy it is to think, ‘this person did it faster’ or ‘that person is so far ahead, it’ll take years for me to get there.’
“You make the road by walking,” Murray says. “Do it the way that works for you. You’re going to get knocked down, but you’re defined by what you do next.”
Murray’s childhood was a never-ending cycle of getting knocked down, but that didn’t define her. Today she’s known for going from “homeless to Harvard.”
