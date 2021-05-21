My love for bluegrass music is hereditary. My people on Mama's side came from the high hills of North Georgia, bordering Tennessee. They were not rich people. They lived in single-room cabins and scratched a poor living out of the rocky soil up there.
But they were rich in the music that they made. At the end of a hard-working day, fiddles and guitars appeared on porches, making lighter the hearts of those hard-working individuals. It was music brought from the old country, from Ireland, Scotland, England. It came on ships and settled with the people, trickling down into the dark hollows of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
A few years ago, I took a trip with our church group up to Appalachia to work on a service project. We traveled almost into Kentucky to do work for some folks up there, winterizing their houses. I was excited about the possibility of finding some real Bluegrass music, living and breathing.
After a long drive, we got to the service center and they showed us around. Bunks for sleeping, a cafeteria where we'd be eating our meals, the barn where our tools were stored … we had everything we needed for the next few days. Everything, except for music.
That evening, I overheard some of the locals talking about an event that they’d be having on Friday night. They invited us to come and enjoy the authentic “roots” music. Well, the rest of the people in my group were bluegrass fans as well, so we loaded up in the van and headed for the hills.
The roads were still icy. We followed the directions that we’d been given by the locals, turning left and right down increasingly narrow roads.
At one point we became completely lost and had to stop for directions. We pulled up in front of a house that teetered on the top of a hill, the porch overlooking the road. Dogs announced our arrival and a man appeared on the porch, peering at the interlopers in the church van. Fortunately, mountain hospitality didn’t include a shotgun. He gave us directions and we were on our way again.
Finally, we found the community center. The parking lot was crammed full, so we had to park in front of a neighbor's trailer. As we picked our way across the icy parking lot toward the small block building, I could hear the rhythmic thumping of a stand-up bass. We'd found the music.
We entered. It was a single room, bright and warm, crammed as full as the parking lot. Standing room only. Everyone turned and looked at us, checking out the “low-landers.” Chairs lined the walls and not a seat was empty. People had come to spend Friday night together, faces old and young.
We pushed our way in and we stood like wallflowers, leaning against the potluck table. Five or six people made their way over, welcoming us and inviting us to share in the bounty of country cooking. We thanked them kindly, but we’d already eaten supper. We were just there to listen.
On the stage, there was an all-come band with six flat-top guitars, three banjos, a stand-up bass, an auto-harp, and a dobro. In the back of the room, a fiddler sat in the crowd, too shy to get up on stage but he played nonetheless. They were going to town with a real foot-stomper that filled the room with smiles and had set several folks to dancing.
They weren't doing any kind of dance I knew. They were full-out buck dancing. (If you've never seen it, watch "Oh Brother Where Art Thou.") There were a couple of old men kicking up their heels, still strutting their stuff.
A little boy got up, all of 6 years old. He started his own buck dance and the crowd crowed with delight. His little feet pounded in time with the music and every now and again, he'd rock his behind out and stick his back forward, straight as a board, feet still flying. All the while people clapped and cheered.
The little boy was so excited about the response that he danced a second song. Folks were still clapping, but the cheers were less rowdy. Then he danced a third one. The clapping had ceased and the old men turned away, no longer watching him. He’d gone on long enough. Now he was just “showing out.”
By now the music had gotten under my skin. I had to get up on that stage if it was the last thing I did. I asked the band if they knew "Dark as a Dungeon." It's an old coal mining song. They said, "We know it if you know the words." So, I got up and sang it. I was not surprised when many of the old people listening knew the words and sang along about the hardship of working in the mines. They had lived that life.
When I finished, they clapped and cheered and asked me to sing another. Then another. But I learned my lesson from the little buck-dancing boy and stopped at three. After that, the music kept going, banjos plucking and fiddles sawing.
It got late and we finally left that warm place and loaded into the van, but the music stayed with us as we traveled back into the frigid night.
