The hard pears are getting ripe. I remember past autumns like this when trees were bursting with fruit; limbs drooping almost to the ground. The wild pears littered the ground like bronze cannonballs. They weren’t good for much, other than fodder for deer and ammo for spontaneous pear fights (if you’ve ever been hit by one of those, you know you’ve been hit).
But in our yard, Johnny and I are fortunate enough to have the other kind — the golden yellow kind. Our pear tree is an old one. I suspect my sister planted it in the 70’s and in recent years, it had grown wild and unruly. Last winter my gardening brother (you know who you are) taught Johnny how to prune fruit trees and Johnny went to town on the tree, pruning off yards and yards of branches, reducing the height by about half. The tree looked naked, shivering in the January wind, but in the spring, it put out a snow-bank of frothy blossoms, promising a fruitful season.
Well, the pears came in. The tree is packed with them. At the beginning of the summer, we had to pull about half of them off to keep the branches from breaking. We carried the half-grown fruit out to the woods, so the deer could enjoy them. Then we waited for the crop to come in.
The cowboys were the first to discover them. They are brothers (Ricky and Richard) who ride down our road on horseback. They have an open invitation to help themselves to fruit on the trees in our yard. I went out one morning and they were sitting, still mounted on their horses, eating a pear. They grinned and announced, “The pears are ripe.” I cut a windfall one in half to share with their horses and everybody had a good snack. The cowboys proclaimed that those were the sweetest pears they’d ever had. I sent them home with a grocery sack full. It didn’t even make a dent.
Next we took some to church. Our friend Jerry had always taken care of us in the fall when he cleaned out his freezer in anticipation of his next venison harvest. We enjoyed the meat all year, so we wanted to make sure we shared our bumper crop with him. I took a grocery sack full of pears to choir practice and passed them off to him. Nobody else wanted any. It seems they had their own pear trees to harvest. But Jerry was thrilled. And the following Sunday, we were thanked with a pint of Jerry’s pear preserves — pale yellow syrup with russet flecks of cinnamon.
Then, my gardener brother stopped by to see the wondrous tree. Mama had told him how well it was producing. He exclaimed that it was a wonder to behold. And even though he already had fruit on his counter at home, he couldn’t resist filling a grocery sack with the golden bounty.
At this point, Johnny and I decided we needed to start processing them ourselves. Since we were both watching our girlish figures and not indulging in biscuits at breakfast, we didn’t want to make preserves. Instead, we cut them up for drying — snacks all winter. I remember when I was little, my grandmother Miss Hattie dried apples on pieces of tin set out in the sun. In the winter, she made moon-shaped pies out of them, plump with a rich, clovey sauce. The pies were so sweet and spicy, if it weren’t for my broadening beam, I would have tried my hand at making Hattie pies out of dried pears.
Years ago, Pop dropped in to admire the pear crop and took away 10 gallons of pears. He peeled them with his revolutionary apple peeler and put them in the freezer to make winter cobblers. He showed up the next day and picked another two buckets full. He said he was taking them home to wrap up in newspaper and store under the bed (like his mama before had done) so he could have fresh pears in the winter.
Pop is gone now, but the old pear tree is still outdoing itself and we are enjoying its bounty. I won’t get used to it. Next year, if a late frost shrivels all the tender blooms, leaving the tree branches bare of fruit, we can fondly remember this year’s rich harvest. Who knows, I might wrap a few in newspaper and hide them under the bed.
