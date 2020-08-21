A friend sent me a copy of a new book, “Wilmington’s Lie” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Zucchino. The story of racial injustice at the turn of the 20th century took me back to Wilmington, North Carolina in 1898.
I’m a North Carolina native and never heard about the events and violent overthrow of an elected government perpetrated by white supremacists seeking to reverse political advances realized by Black people.
Some players were familiar names. Tar Heel Josephus Daniels, then-publisher of Raleigh’s “News and Observer” newspaper, stoked public opinion that fueled the massacre. Charles Aycock, later nicknamed North Carolina’s “Educational Governor” for his campaign to build separate and decidedly unequal school systems, supported the state referendum to approve a Grandfather Clause. It allowed you to vote if your grandfather voted and disenfranchised Blacks.
When Aycock accepted the Democratic nomination for governor in 1900, he delivered a memorable tribute to white supremacy in a speech that said, “There are three ways in which we may rule — by force, by fraud or by law.” Fraud is deceit, deception, dishonesty.
As an astute consumer of news who connects the dots, I hear those schemes echo in Trump’s playbook of shenanigans. I won’t bet who will emerge victorious in the presidential election. Polls are meaningless; the only one that matters takes place November 3. But Trump doesn’t act like a candidate who thinks he’s going to win.
The president should love America and that includes Americans. Trump is no patriot. He hugs the flag in a creepy display of pseudo devotion but won’t release his taxes like red-blooded Americans are required to do. He used “bone spurs” to defer his way out of serving in the military and criticized the late John McCain, who served honorably.
If Trump is your guy I’m not telling you anything you don’t know. Since his election he does whatever he can to damage the public’s faith in the electoral process. He wants to postpone the election, a non-starter. He calls it rigged and won’t promise to accept the outcome of the vote.
He weakens our stature on the world stage by embarrassing America.
He denigrates the U S Postal System as inept, undermining public confidence in their ability to receive and deliver mail-in ballots. Although the post office has been losing money for years. Trump refuses to properly fund the government service that has existed as long as the country and gets the mail out during their over-worked Christmas season.
He and his minions hobble the Postal Service in plain sight under the watchful eye of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the Trump mega-donor and experience-challenged Postal Commissioner.
DeJoy eliminates overtime and removes mail boxes from public streets in the middle of the night. High-speed mail sorters disappear. He claims the measures are cost saving. I don’t believe in coincidences. Why fix mail service now and disrupt ballot delivery, their most important delivery in history? Why, indeed. Sabotage, trickery. It’s unclear how pressure from Congress and an inquiry from the FBI will fix this. I hope the outcome of hearings protects the mail.
In an interview with Maria Bartiromo of Fox News, Trump said, “They want $25 billion, billion, for the post office. Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots.” Restricting ballot access to exclude voters isn’t new. That’s what happened in Wilmington in 1898.
He spouts conspiracy theories without regard for the consequences. He embraces the crazy QAnon because ”they like me very much.”
He disrespects voters, as evidenced by the number of lies he expects us to swallow. He deflects responsibility for his words with tiresome refrains of: “People are saying. My generals are saying. I have no idea if that’s right. I heard rumors.”
He disrespects women. His ignorance is staggering when he pretends not to know that Kamala Harris, born in California, is qualified to serve as Vice President. He knows she’s qualified. He uses the same tired dog whistle he used to deny that President Obama is American.
He tells reporters that he heard a “highly qualified, very talented lawyer” opine that Harris didn’t qualify to serve as vice president but didn’t know if it were true or not. Spouting racist claptrap is un-presidential and unbecoming.
The truth is Harris’ candidacy gives him the opportunity to call another strong woman “nasty.” By doing so the word boomerangs back to define him.
In March, Trump said the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 is “… our big war. It’s a medical war. We have to win this war. It’s very important.” Trump lost the war. He lost it when he first proclaimed the virus was a hoax.
He’s derelict in his duty by failure to institute a national response, like asking citizens to wear masks as a universal uniform. He can call it the China Virus all day but it’s the Trump Virus now. The buck stops with him.
While Trump is a joke, what he’s doing to this country is not funny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.