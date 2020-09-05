I woke up Saturday, turned the television on, and cried. While I get misty-eyed from time to time, tears rarely flow. The last time it happened was probably the death of a loved one. But there I was watching Good Morning America when an emotional gut-punch opened the spigot of my tears.
News about the death of Chadwick Boseman brought on waterworks. My emotions were unexpected and uncontrollable. I knew him as a fan of his movies and admired the talent it took to transform into legendary Black icons like Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and Thurgood Marshall. Boseman made characters come to life as more than names from history books.
He played comic book super-hero “Black Panther” on the big screen. The movie earned $1.3 billion and instilled pride in young and old. By filming the physically challenging role while battling cancer, Boseman became a live superhero, a role model for fighting adversity.
The cry-fest felt cathartic. When I pulled myself together I realized tears were shed for more than Boseman. Much in the news concerned me and I sobbed for a while.
I cried for the land I love. I mourned what’s happened to us and what we’ve lost this year. For 185,000 lives claimed by the virus and for their families. For jobs lost and businesses closed.
I cried for our deeply divided country and don’t know what it will take to knit us back together. I cried for George Floyd and all victims of police violence and cried for the police, like my son, who protect and serve us. I cried for Black athletes who said, “We love America. Why doesn’t America doesn’t love us back?”
I wept because youngsters navigate a challenging viral education environment across the digital divide. I’m sad for college students whose experience is different from what they looked forward to — if their schools stay open.
I worried about the clueless students who cluster, don’t socially distance, have no sense of personal responsibility, and create consequences for their universities. I had high hopes for their generation, our future leaders.
I cried because in less than a year our world is different in the worse way — how we interact and the loss of closeness from shaking hands and hugging. Because thousands of people had to march on Washington last weekend to call for equality.
Meeting my readers has been a treat I look forward to. With a couple of years of columns under my belt, I met a man at the Center for the Arts who read my opinions in the newspaper. In an accusatory tone he said, “Do you know what’s wrong with you?”
That’s a presumptuous question, a loaded one and I prepared for the stranger’s psychoanalysis. He answered, “Your problem is you care too much.” I didn’t know too much was possible when the world needed more people to care.
This year tests our capacity for compassion, endurance for tragedies, and resolve to handle events hurling at us like a fire hose. Man-made dramas like the contentious election and post office debacle. Natural disasters like hurricanes and wildfires.
On the Fourth of July I put my thoughts about America’s ills into verse:
Anthem 2020
“Oh, say can you see what this year’s done to me?” I so proudly proclaim, but I can’t take a knee on the field. So I pray for a much better day and every injustice will just melt away.
In the rocket’s red glare all our faults are laid bare for the whole world to see, and to fix if we care. It’s finally time, the reckoning is here and the change that we want for our country is near.
Everyone say their name: Floyd, Taylor, and McClain, and march day and night so they died not in vain. We protest and contest the reasons they died. Let’s face it, it’s past time we all pick a side.
Other names on that list, they need to be spoke; much more is needed, we need to be woke. Confederate symbols? It’s time that they fall so our public space will be welcoming to all.
I do want to love our amber waves of grain, but meet me half-way. Do you feel my pain? We take small steps then big ones and hope that one day we’re treated equal before to rest we lay.
There’s no reason not to, ye family of man; we will make it happen, you bet that we can. We’ll face the rising sun of our new day begun and we’ll march on ‘til victory is won.
Those broad stripes and bright stars are more than a flag. That banner should unite us and then we can brag that the streets and the plains came together to make a more perfect union for our children’s sake.
O say let those protests make red, white and blue proud colors for everyone, for me and for you.
