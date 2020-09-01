Over the next few weeks, we’re going to turn back the clock. We all know the historical figures whose legacies lined our school textbooks, so I wanted to bring light to the stories of those who maybe aren’t as well-known. While these figures may have slipped through the cracks, without their impact life as we know it today may be quite different.
Coming up through grade school, I never recall hearing the name William Wilberforce. Only recently did I hear his story and come to understand that he’s one of the greatest heroes in history.
William studied at the University of Cambridge, where he began a lasting friendship with the future prime minister of the United Kingdom, William Pitt the Younger. At university, he was more known as an amicable companion than an outstanding student.
In the late 18th century, both he and Pitt entered the House of Commons, the popularly elected legislative body of British Parliament. During this time, he was the leading voice against the slave trade in Great Britain. Like the United States, slavery was an institution that fueled much of the British Empire’s economy. For Wilberforce to stand against it was not only unpopular in many circles of society but also appeared to be a hopeless cause.
William converted to evangelical Christianity in 1784, which brought about his two greatest life endeavors. “God Almighty has set before me two great objects: the suppression of the slave trade and the reformation of manners,” he said. The Reformation of Manners was an ideological drive — of which Wilberforce was a major instigator — to bring religious discipline to English parishes in the 1780s.
The pastor of his childhood church would become his spiritual adviser. His name? John Newton — the same John Newton who wrote the words to the Christian hymn “Amazing Grace.”
A former slave trader who later repented when he came to believe that every human being was made in God’s image, Newton played a major part in Wilberforce growing to vehemently oppose slavery. Wilberforce refused to accept the status quo of English society, which accepted slavery as part of its culture. Instead, he relied upon his unshakable faith in God who values all human beings equally.
William struggled with the question of whether he could be totally devoted to God and at the same time devote himself to the political war to abolish slavery. He eventually concluded that “it is the true duty of every man to promote the happiness of his fellow creatures to the utmost of his power.” In the end, his devotion to Christ required him to be committed to ending the repugnance that slavery had cast over the British empire.
In the House of Commons, Wilberforce was an eloquent sponsor of antislavery legislation. In 1789, he introduced several resolutions against the slave trade and gave what many newspapers at the time considered among the most eloquent speeches ever delivered in the Commons. Though the resolutions were supported by now-Prime Minister Pitt, they failed to be enacted into law. Instead, the issue was postponed until the next session of Parliament.
After several more failed attempts, in 1792 — with the support of hundreds of thousands of British subjects who had signed petitions favoring the abolition of the slave trade — he put forward another motion. Much to the disappointment of Wilberforce and his supporters, however, a compromise measure calling for gradual abolition was agreed to and passed the House of Commons. It wasn’t until 1807 when he brought forth a bill to abolish the slave trade in the British West Indies that any headway was made. On March 25, the bill passed in the Commons and became law.
Though a major breakthrough, this law didn’t emancipate those enslaved before its enactment. After several years in which Wilberforce was concerned with other issues, in 1821 he and friend Sir Thomas Buxton urged the immediate emancipation of all slaves. Two years later he aided in organizing the Anti-Slavery Society, serving as its vice president.
In 1825, Wilberforce retired from the House of Commons, turning over the parliamentary leadership of the abolition movement to Buxton. He would pass away on July 29, 1833, just three days after Parliament passed the Slavery Abolition Act that effectively banned slavery in the British Empire.
William Wilberforce is perhaps the greatest example of a political leader who remained true to principles founded firmly upon the truth of scripture, which led to his standing for the oppressed and disenfranchised. As his mentor’s famous hymn goes, it is only through God’s “Amazing Grace” that individuals can achieve societal changes that have eternal implications.
Wilberforce was able to make a difference in the world because he knew Christ intimately and understood that without His grace, we’re slaves to sin.
May we all experience this grace every day in our own lives so we too can make a lasting significance.
