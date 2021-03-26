When it comes to those who hold elected office, I don’t want them to take on the appearance of certain game show contestants.
There’s one long, long running such program, and every contestant does the same thing. “I’m going to look out at my people in the audience and get about what numbers to use, what price to bid, because even though my name was called and I get to meet the host and play the game, I haven’t a clue about any of this. When I lose, I have nobody to blame but everyone else.”
When somebody gets elected — whether I voted for the person or not — I expect said person to be up to speed on what’s important in that job. Don’t ask me what decision you need to make; you figure out the best move. You are, after all, supposed to be smarter than me.
If you are making bad choices, that could very well cost you in the next campaign, should you decide to play again as returning champion.
So today’s subject is The President of the United States of America.
No, not the current one. No, not the one before him. No, not the only one I’ve seen in person and happens to be from Georgia. No, not the one who was in office the year (1987) I toured the White House with high school classmates. No, not the one whose last name starts with the letter S.
(Quit trying to think of the answer. That was a trap door of sorts. There is none. Go figure.)
This isn’t about any POTUS specifically. It’s about the office. POTUS is a position I highly respect regardless of its occupant. Not everyone feels that way, a big lesson learned in nearly three decades of adult life.
It’s amazing the numerous ways in which I have heard the POTUS described. Clueless. Out of touch. Disgraceful. Power-hungry. Perhaps best of all, “This President.”
That’s about any and all of them throughout the era of mass media. It all depends upon who is making the comment that you can tell which political party that POTUS represents.
Don’t forget the words of POTUS No. 1, George Washington, in his farewell address.
“However (political parties) may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”
He used the plural form of the nouns, please note.
The answer to this next question may lie in the Oath of Office. The question is, “What is the most important job for the POTUS?”
One answer presented as I posed this question is, “Protect us.” Yes, the role of Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces is an awesome responsibility. Telling units where to go, authorizing their actions, that’s a whole lot of lives resting on one order.
Looking at some of the other duties — signing or vetoing bills passed by Congress into law, nominating Supreme Court Justices, nominating Cabinet heads, State of the Union address — take your pick on which one makes the greatest impact on America day after day.
Is the POTUS supposed to be perfect? No one’s been perfect for about 2,000 years, but who out there is walking around with the least margin of error? Is that fair? Is that a good reason to have a separation of powers: executive, legislative and judicial?
Yes, all three act independently, or that’s how it was set up. Congress does not work for the POTUS, though sometimes it seems the POTUS doesn’t understand that. I’m trying to think of the last time the majority in Congress was of a different party than a newly-elected POTUS. Probably H.W. Bush. It seems like every time one enters office with congressional majority on his side, somewhere during the first or second term at least one chamber’s majority switched to the opposing party.
Such was the case with W. Bush, and a newsroom colleague at the time said it was to “stop the war” (Afghanistan, Iraq). Good luck, because as you learned from earlier reading, Congress can’t do that. Congress declares war, but hasn’t done so since the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Congress can cut defense funding, making the mission more difficult, but can’t bring them home.
Anybody who runs for the office of POTUS does so with the intention of winning. And, you could argue, winning re-election. I’ll make this observation about our previous POTUS that there was a big obsession with winning. Did the re-election campaign begin on Day 1 in office? “Well, that’s how it is with all of them!” Maybe so, but seems like the 2020 merchandise came out awfully early.
The only 2024 talk I’m hearing so far is from potential challengers.
For a concluding thought, it may be good advice to not put so much reliance on one person for be-all, end-all leadership for an entire nation. “Not my President!” Again, be glad the freedom exists to say that even if it doesn’t help us move forward.
Matthew Brown is managing editor of The Times-Georgian, mbrown@times-georgian.com.
