Most people have either seen the movie “Tombstone,” read a book about the O.K. Corral, or have some knowledge of the main character in the story: Dr. John Henry “Doc” Holliday, who was a gambler, gunfighter, former dentist, and close friend and associate of lawman Wyatt Earp.
Doc moved out west so that the dry air would relieve him of his tuberculosis symptom.
Doc Holliday may or may
not have been an outlaw.
But he certainly left a message for all: Don’t tangle with a former dentist from Georgia.
Today, Democrats control the White House and both chambers in Congress. The president has the power to push a lot of his agenda through Congress. His plans include many ideas borrowed from Karl Marx in the Communist Manifesto.
But, the margin has grown slimmer since the start of the 117th Congress. Currently, there is a six-seat majority in the House. Democrats control 218-212 pending special elections in May (Louisiana and Texas), June (New Mexico), and November (Ohio), with Florida’s date not yet established.
Additionally, Mr. Biden
and Congressional Democrats have a different former dentist from Georgia to face: Representative Drew Ferguson (R) (West Point, Troup County). Drew represents the 3rd Congressional District in Georgia which includes Carroll, Coweta, Troup, Heard, Meriwether, and several other counties.
Drew is not an outlaw like Doc nor partakes in Doc’s array of vices. But, Drew
has his courage, a solid
belief system, and his fierce loyalty.
Drew is currently serving his second term as the Chief Deputy Whip of the House Republican Conference.
Drew’s position in House Leadership makes him the highest-ranking Republican
in the Georgia delegation.
While his main responsibility is to
assist GOP Whip
Steve Scalise (LA)
in keeping the Conference unified on important votes on legislation, his leadership position
also carries with it the added responsibility
of working tirelessly
to help others get elected and reelected.
In this capacity, Drew invests substantial time and financial resources helping Republican freshman members gain their footing and prepare for their first reelect. He helps vulnerable members in competitive districts build raise the money needed to successfully defend their seats, as well as candidates fighting to defeat Democrat incumbents.
In the first few months of the 117th Congress, Democrats have pushed through partisan bills. As Chief Deputy Whip, Drew has fought back against the radical agenda that will kill jobs, further balloon the national debt, raise taxes, federalize our election system, and more.
Here is a small sample of what Drew is doing for us in Congress:
1. Drew firmly advocates that we must stop creating the false choice between ballot access and ballot integrity. We should demand both, and we can achieve both. He is confident that Georgia’s election integrity law goes a long way toward accomplishing that;
2. On the tax side, Drew is deeply concerned
that President Biden’s proposed tax hikes will threaten to push Americans’ jobs overseas and reverse
the historic gains in jobs, wages and growth achieved by federal tax reform.
Three weeks ago, Mr. Biden rolled out a wide-ranging infrastructure plan with a
price tag of $2.3 trillion. The White House has proposed hiking the corporate tax up
to 28% from 21%. Drew shares the truth that you cannot tax and spend your way to prosperity.
The last leader of the Soviet Union, General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev, can attest to that;
3. Drew remains committed to delivering broadband services to rural Georgia and is preparing to reintroduce the Connect America Now (CAN) Act to incentivize rural-focused internet service providers
with tax advantages that would allow them to buy underinvested networks and expand their gigabyte capability; and
4. Defending new members and new seat pickups, to put the GOP in the best possible position to retake the House in 2022. A great example of one of these freshman members Drew has been actively supporting is Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA).
Rep. Miller-Meeks narrowly won her race in a traditional Democrat district. A worried Speaker Pelosi has since sought to unseat Miller-Meeks because of Pelosi’s fear of a Republican takeover of the House in 2022.
The only way to have a chance at blocking the president’s agenda is the have a united Republican Party. Your representative, Drew Ferguson, is building that united coalition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.