Ding! The sound of the vote counting machine rings through the cluttered garage after I help a woman insert her ballot. I watch as she lifts her son so he can take an “I Voted” sticker, but he eagerly grabs half the pile, like they are pieces of candy.
On their way out, a man rolls into the polling place in his wheelchair. “It took me all morning to get here, but I wanted to vote in person!” he tells us with a chuckle.
The date was March 3rd, 2020 — Super Tuesday. I was two months short of being old enough to vote, but too eager to be inactive during a significant primary election, so I took on a crucial yet overlooked role: pollworking.
In May, I turned 18, with the same confidence as Saoirse Ronan’s character in "Ladybird," but instead of marching to the corner store and asking for cigarettes, I ordered my absentee ballot.
I felt motivated, if not obligated, to vote for numerous reasons: to stimulate positive change within communities and issues I care about, to celebrate my own femininity on the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment, to harness my newfound power in this divisive political atmosphere, and to simply exercise my fundamental right to participate in American democracy.
However, the shameful persistence of voter suppression, particularly that which Georgia has faced in recent years — a frequent topic of conversation at the dinner table prompted in frustration by my Georgian mother — has now morphed my understanding of voting from that of “a right” to “a privilege.”
Southwire, one of North America’s leading wire and cable manufacturers founded by my grandpa, Roy Richards, seeks to reduce some of the issues at the root of this discrepancy. Through a non-partisan initiative, "Take Charge: Vote 2020," Southwire is inspiring an ethos of civic engagement within its community and simultaneously providing the resources for them to materialize it.
As members of a democracy, we are obliged to mimic this two-pronged effort in our own lives and promote it in communities whose voices —or votes—have been silenced.
Take Charge is powered by the When We All Vote organization and the organizers of National Voter Registration Day, but it is ultimately executed by a team of Southwire employees. The team plans events, provides scheduled employee touchpoints, and has created an employee website, all to promote voter registration, absentee and early voting, and provide election-day resources.
As it has for many years, Southwire will provide employees time off to vote on November 3rd and will support the expansion of early voting by helping provide resources for a new early voting station near their Carrollton campus. This effort is especially impactful given various voting barriers that plague the state of Georgia: during the June 2020 primaries, some voters had to wait in a five-hour line at a polling place in Union City — only an hour east of Carrollton.
The American government should provide the necessary resources throughout the voting process so that the sole job of the citizen is to be imbued with the spirit and knowledge to vote. This is clearly not the case in the U.S., given that we rank 26th out of 32 developed democracies in the percentage of eligible voters who participate in elections.
For this reason, it is imperative that companies include voter support in their realm of corporate social responsibility. Allocating resources to promote civic engagement ensures that companies are making a conscious, positive impact on society, but also realizes positive change internally by boosting employee morale.
Additionally, when a business demonstrates its civic beliefs and priorities, it gives us all an opportunity to align ourselves with the company through our own social values.
I understand Southwire’s history, operations, and the role I play as a member of the family business, yet as a teenager living in far-away California, whose voice does not carry her mom’s soft rounded Southern drawl, there is only so much I can relate to in a Georgia-based manufacturer. Southwire’s get-out-the-vote campaign provides a means by which I can relate to and support my family’s business, because the social responsibilities they espouse mirror my own civic values.
I remember being filled with a sense of optimism for voting while poll working: I sat in a creaky chair, watching groups of voters roll in and out of the garage almost in unison with the San Francisco fog rolling in and out of the bay. As required by law, the garage was free of political memorabilia, or candidate preferences. What was left was the pure spirit of civic duty.
So, whether your efforts are as big as Southwire’s, or as simple as reminding a friend to check their voter registration, may we harness this spirit and let it be one of the many reasons we show up to the polls in November. And on the way out, don’t forget to grab an “I Voted” sticker with the same eagerness as that little boy from precinct 9228, San Francisco.
Viva Donohoe is a high school student in San Francisco, and daughter of Robin Richards Donohoe, shareowner of Southwire, based in Carrollton, the largest privately owned wire and cable manufacturer in America.
