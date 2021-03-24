“A Week Away”
Rated TV-PG, contains thematic elements. Available on Netflix starting March 26.
The fatal flaw in most Christian-themed movies is their desire to sermonize instead of focusing on authenticity and compelling characters. Instead, there’s a paper-thin narrative in which people, often played by marginally talented actors, exist simply to deliver talking points. Generally, these films are also content with preaching to the choir, so they don’t bother trying to connect with general audiences.
Considering I spent most of my summers as a teenager attending church camp and I’m a theatre kid at heart, I was both intrigued and terrified by the prospect of watching Netflix’s new faith-based musical “A Week Away” (think “High School Musical” at youth camp). I’ll be honest: I went in expecting to cringe.
However, I was surprised to discover an amiable, endearingly dorky movie that tries so hard to be liked it broke through my cynical shell and won me over.
The story centers on troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn), who finds himself at a crossroads after he steals a cop car: he can either attend Camp Aweegaway or go to juvie. It’s an easy decision, so he quickly finds himself surrounded by singing, dancing kids who somehow know all the words to Christian pop hits from the ’80s and ’90s. It’s an uncomfortable fit at first, but after becoming friends with Avery (Bailee Madison), George (Jahbril Cook) and Presley (Kat Conner Sterling), Will discovers a fresh start might be just what he needs.
What can I say? Even I’m not immune to the power of nostalgia. Less than 10 minutes in, the characters break into a “Glee”-style version of Steven Curtis Chapman’s “The Great Adventure” and I rolled my eyes – until the cast’s enthusiasm pummeled me into submission. Although “A Week Away” is irrefutably hokey, the tone comes from a wholesome, well-intentioned place. It’s a refreshing change of pace from the angry, hateful rhetoric of “God’s Not Dead” or the mawkish sentimentality of “Breakthrough.”
The flick will definitely appeal to viewers steeped in Christian pop culture because screenwriters Kali Bailey and Alan Powell, along with director Roman White, did their homework. Chapman and Amy Grant make silly cameos as the camp lifeguard and nurse, respectively.
There’s an obligatory campfire testimony scene complete with everyone singing “Awesome God.”
The end credits version of Audio Adrenaline’s “Big House” even has the cast yell “touchdown!” after the lyric “…a big, big yard where we can play football.” Any ’90s-era church kid will tell you that’s as authentic as it gets.
However, the movie isn’t just for church folks. It also has broad mainstream appeal considering it’s pretty much indistinguishable from Disney Channel fare I’ve watched with my daughters over the last few years. The Jesus stuff is there, but the filmmakers don’t shove it down viewers’ throats.
Although I started out liking “A Week Away” ironically, I ended up thinking it’s genuinely a good movie. The outdated pop culture references make sense instead of feeling forced, since church kids tend to be a decade or so behind the rest of the world. Incorporating old songs also works surprisingly well because we’re going through an ’80s-’90s nostalgia phase anyway. (Plus, the target demo’s parents will no doubt remember them.)
The flick completely nails the brutal awkwardness of hormone-ravaged, chaste teenagers forced to be around each other 24/7. It also conveys how the plot’s low stakes still feel apocalyptic because that’s how the teens view them. Perhaps the best touch is how the characters know they’re uncool to the outside world, but they embrace it instead of developing a persecution complex.
Kudos to casting directors Beverly Holloway and Regina Moore, who found solid actors to take on main roles. Madison exudes big “Mandy Moore in ‘A Walk to Remember’” energy, Quinn does a solid Zac Efron impression and Cook is terrific as the comic relief.
I also think someone needs to cast Sterling as Kathryn Hahn’s daughter in something ASAP. Her work in the standard best friend role reminded me of Hahn in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”
While “A Week Away” won’t appeal to everyone – particularly those who like their teen flicks with a harder edge – I have a feeling it will develop a strong cult following on Netflix. It’s the perfect kind of movie for the streaming service.
Grade: B+
“Nobody”
Rated R for strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use. Opens in select theaters March 26.
I would’ve never considered Bob Odenkirk – best known as Saul Goodman from “Breaking Bad” and its spinoff “Better Call Saul” – as the perfect guy to play an action hero, but that was before I saw the bonkers, delightfully simple “Nobody.” It’s a lean throwback to the fun, testosterone-laden revenge flicks Hollywood used to make before R-rated movies became massive, blockbuster epics.
After a creative opening that shows the repetitiveness of Hutch Mansell’s (Odenkirk) mundane suburban existence, the action kicks in when two thieves break into his house in the middle of the night. He doesn’t fight them off, which further strains his already tense relationships with his wife (Connie Nielsen) and teenage son (Gage Munroe). Following the robbery, something reawakens inside Hutch, a violent part of himself that he suppressed for years.
The basic outlines of the plot are already drawing comparisons to the “John Wick” franchise and, admittedly, that might be tough for some viewers to get past. However, there’s a reason they’re so similar – both came from the mind of screenwriter Derek Kolstad.
However, while both feature unstoppable assassins and Russian gangsters (played here by the bizarrely engaging Aleksey Serebryakov), the charm of “Nobody” is that Odenkirk is a far cry from Keanu Reeves. That makes it all the more surprising and delightful when he destroys a bus full of thugs half his age.
For a while, the movie allows you to think Odenkirk is a generic schlubby dad, then a startling transformation happens. Through a gradual, subtle change in wardrobe and body language, you start to notice he’s in really good shape. Then, before it can freak you out too much, the action kicks in and you totally buy him as an unstoppable killing machine.
In addition to Odenkirk’s revelatory work, the supporting cast is also a lot of fun – especially RZA and Christopher Lloyd, who play Hutch’s brother and dad. The less said about them, the better. But they help the third act become even more of a blast than the previous hour and change.
Grade: B+
“Tina”
Rated TV-MA, contains language and thematic elements. Available on HBO Max starting March 27.
Most music fans know the basic facts of Tina Turner’s astonishing career, but the most personal aspects of her solo years and her career resurgence following her 1993 biopic have remained generally under-the-radar. In the new documentary “Tina,” filmmakers Daniel Lindsay an T.J. Martin add those details to an in-depth look at her early years and toxic marriage to Ike Turner for an all-encompassing look at the life of a remarkable woman.
Incorporating never-before-seen footage, audio tapes, personal photos and new interviews, “Tina” assumes viewers are familiar with Turner’s rise to stardom, as well as the physical and emotional abuse she suffered at the hands of the man who discovered her.
However, Lindsay and Martin use Turner’s own words, along with insights from journalist Kurt Loder and longtime friends Oprah Winfrey and Angela Basset to shed light on the artist’s battle with PTSD and the struggle to get the public to separate her from her tumultuous past.
As the weight of the documentary hits home, viewers are faced with the devastating realization that she spent her entire life repeatedly answering the same questions about her past, which meant never putting her trauma behind her. She was forced to relive it day after day.
“Tina” isn’t all misery, however. There are plenty of moments where Turner’s incredible talent shines through, including a brilliant segment that captures her in the studio figuring out how to turn 1984’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It” into a hit. The film also allows a few minutes for a full performance of her haunting, achingly beautiful cover of the Beatles’ “Help,” which is clearly meant to evoke her life experience.
The doc concludes with footage of Turner, who has lived in Switzerland since 1994, traveling to New York City in 2019 for the Broadway premiere of the musical about her life. It’s a trip she viewed as saying goodbye to her American fans, so it feels like an elegy for the 81-year-old musician.
In recent years, health issues – including a stroke, intestinal cancer and kidney failure – have clearly taken their toll, but “Tina” proves that does nothing to diminish her status as a legend.
Grade: B
4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Spotlight: “The Ten Commandments”
Rated G. Available March 30.
Just in time for Easter, Paramount is commemorating the 65th anniversary of Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 epic “The Ten Commandments” on 4K for the first time. An exhaustive restoration of the film was completed in 2010 and this version contains an introduction by DeMille, an overture/exit music card, and an entr’acte card.
The new set includes the 4K disc, two Blu-ray discs, and access to a digital copy of the film. There are also a range of special features including an audio commentary by film historian Katherine Orrison; newsreel footage of the film’s New York premiere; and theatrical trailers, including a 10-minute “making of” trailer.
