There are three river birch trees that surround our home. I planted them three years after I built this house.

River birches are pretty trees. They grow long, toward the sky, and spread a beautiful canopy of shade. The trunks are interesting and artistic as the bark is constantly curling into pieces. The mint-colored leaves are smallish and they flitter lovelily in the light breezes of Spring.

