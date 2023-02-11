Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Rain likely. High around 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 38F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.