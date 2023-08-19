Those who write songs are my favorite storytellers.

In roughly three minutes, they can wrap your heart up and tie it in a pretty bow. Or, they can write of a baby that was born, then carry you down through his long life until his pinewood box is lowered six feet into the ground. In three minutes.

Ronda Rich is the best-selling author of the forthcoming novel “ST. SIMONS ISLAND: A Stella Bankwell Mystery.”