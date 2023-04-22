The first time I ever sat in a courtroom for a Southern Gothic murder trial, I was 17.

Back then, I didn’t know there was a name for it because I had yet to read “A Rose for Emily” by William Faulkner or “A Good Man Is Hard To Find” by Flannery O’Connor. My first Southern Gothic experience — where isolation, violence, grotesque creatures or situations, oppression, and small towns come together to create unique stories that often have moments of dark humor — is memorable.

Ronda Rich is a best-selling author who dabbled in crime reporting in her early newspaper days.

