Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.