Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.