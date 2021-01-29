The video conferencing platform Zoom came into its own in 2020. It allowed us to meet while having all the charm of a visit to the DMV. The conferencing service enjoyed a breakout year thanks to the pandemic and rise of remote working.
The technology challenges users, causing meetings to echo with comments like: “Is this thing on?” “Can you hear me now?” “Your mute button is on.” Zoom masters have a tough job keeping the agenda moving and on target.
Zoom meetings are tedious, but usually go well. Sometimes they go horribly wrong.
In October, Jeffrey Toobin, veteran journalist, legal analyst and New Yorker writer was on a Zoom call with their staff and WNYC radio to plan election coverage. During what Toobin thought was a break in the virtual meeting, he was caught, to put this delicately, with his pants down.
Toobin said, “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video. I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.”
WNYC yanked him from their airwaves and the exposure (I had to say it) imperiled his career. Zoom can be a minefield for people with poor judgement.
There’s not a lot to love about Zoom, unless it’s a family meeting. My daughter Sommer scheduled the Murphy family for a Christmas Day Zoom meeting with attendees from Carrollton, Charlotte and Washington, D C.
During the pandemic, we were constantly reminded we’re all in this together. Maybe we’re together in theory, but in reality, we’re apart. One problem is we’re out of sight, but not out of mind. Not being together exacts a psychological toll. Forced COVID absences make us miss each other terribly.
Sommer never thought to organize an online family gathering. Since February, she’d worked mostly from home, and all her business was conducted on Zoom: staff meetings, board meetings, court cases, etc. But, her dad Calvin, who never even took a flu shot, was eager to take the COVID vaccination, because he was tired of not being able to hug his grandchildren. Ditto.
That longing inspired Sommer to Zoom us together. When everyone connected, participants’ energy erupted from my laptop screen. It’s easy for energy to transmit when my grandchildren — 12-, 14- and 16-year-old siblings — all talked at the same time. It was special seeing them smiling and happy and acting silly and goofy as ever.
Calvin asked who had a boyfriend or girlfriend, and they commenced snitching on each other. Evidence of their crushes disappeared into the ether because they all talked at once, even while their mom interjected that they actually had good home raining. It takes more than a virus to dampen teen spirit. Zoom was was the next best thing to being together.
A few years ago, I spent Christmas Day — as mother would say — visiting by phone. I turned page after page in my address book and called everyone I had not spoken with in a while. I might send Christmas or birthday cards, but that’s not the same as hearing the warmth and familiarity of a voice.
I loved those 12 hours. Friends were happy to hear from me. After the first “hello,” conversations resumed where we left off, like we’d talked yesterday. We caught up and chatted the way old friends do.
The horrible, virus-dominated 2020 is in the history books. But, memories remind us of the lockdown, boredom and lack of touch. Not getting hugs leaves a void air kisses can’t fill. I’d never heard the term “skin hunger,” but it needed no explanation.
Christmas cards featuring friends with covered faces will forever remind me of last year. Lincoln, a masked 6-year-old, is surrounded by festively-wrapped gifts and sits socially-distanced in front of masked Santa. A multi-generation family of 11 poses masked on one side of their card. Inside, they smile without masks. The way it used to be before COVID invaded our lives is how we want it to be again.
The pandemic gave us lemons, so Sommer made lemonade. She practiced the advice I gave my kids when they were growing up: Anything worth doing is worth over-doing. When she cut her trip to Costa Rica short and returned to DC, boredom set in. So, she cooked Christmas dinner.
Her menu featured spatchcock chicken (I had to Google that) with potatoes, jerk roast, ham, mac ‘n cheese, collard greens flavored with smoked turkey necks, candied yams, roasted carrots with butter and dill, and dressing. She invited friends to drive by and pick up a plate, and she fed her neighbors.
Sommer is a Zoom Master and a Master Chef.
