The pandemic can teach lessons
I’m a pondering person, always thinking and wondering, and needing to make sense of the world. I question, reject what doesn’t make sense, and glean lessons from life. Santa fell from belief when scrutiny of his one-night gifting didn’t make sense.
This inspiration about making sense of things appeared in my email: “There are years that ask questions and years that answer.” The wisdom came from Zora Neal Hurston, author, anthropologist, and leader of the Harlem Renaissance. The words are from her novel, “Their Eyes Were Watching God.”
Janie, the main character, recounts the story of her tribulations and learns that the reasons behind some events don’t make themselves known immediately. You may be thrust into a confusing situation, but trust that the meaning of it—and the lessons it has to teach—will reveal themselves in time.
The propitious passage is context to contrast life before COVID and now.
During the lockdown, I wondered what life would be like when restrictions lifted. It couldn’t be seamless as house arrest today and the way we were tomorrow. With light at the end of the tunnel, I feel reentry anxiety akin to Stockholm Syndrome. That’s the irrational response that happens to some abuse and hostage victims when they develop a psychological bond with their captors during captivity.
COVID was my captor. The virus caused suffering and death, and we waited for a vaccine to rescue us. I’m vaccinated, but cautious about jumping into life. The pandemic isn’t over, and humanity would be well-served to remember what it was like when normal life ceased and desisted, as if under a court order.
Then, funerals were graveside with limited mourners. I attended two funerals via Zoom. Now, we are free to grieve. Then, food delivery services were a lifeline. Now, the hospitality industry finds it difficult to hire workers.
Then, movie theaters shuttered and barely stayed alive, and streaming services flourished. Now, theaters and cruise ships recover. Then, I worried the airline industry wouldn’t survive. They laid off pilots and canceled flights; airports were ghost towns. Now, while airports bustle, the comeback will be a slow climb. Passengers fight over wearing masks.
Last year, sports competitions canceled or played before cardboard cutouts and taped applause. Last week, a friend attended a sold-out Braves game. But, holding Olympic games in Tokyo seems risky. Then, much of the labor force worked from home and missed their office mates, but not the commute. Now, in a survey by job listing site Flexjobs, an astonishing 65% of remote workers said they wanted to keep working from home, and 58% said they would look for a new job if they had to return to the office.
Then, children bore the brunt of COVID chaos. Schools opened, closed, reopened. Students had remote learning foisted on them. They endured stress and isolation incompatible with their age. Computer access sometimes failed. Parents became teachers and discovered their worth the hard way. Now, fall promises a return to order. Vaccines might be the answer to maskless classroom learning.
Using carrots instead of mandates, President Biden launched a national movement to vaccinate in order to meet his deadline of having 70% of the adult population with at least one COVID shot by July 4.
Because getting vaccinated is an act of civic responsibility, incentives emerge. With proof of vaccination, Nathan’s hot dog offers a free hot dog, Krispy-Kreme, a free doughnut, and Anheuser-Busch promises free beer once 70% of U.S. adults are partially vaccinated. Freebies include gift cards, tickets to events and parks and a car sweepstakes. Businesses present employees with cash, paid time off, and more in hopes of increasing vaccine usage.
Talladega Superspeedway offers the thrill of driving your car or truck on the track two laps at highway speed behind a pace car. The NFL will give away 50 Super Bowl LVI tickets. Kroger has a $5 million giveaway.
California will award 10 winners cash prizes of $1.5 million each. New York has a “Vax and Scratch” promotion that offers free NYS Lottery scratch-off tickets. Kentucky and Ohio have vaccine lotteries. Ohio and New York are giving away five full-ride scholarships to an in-state college or university. Colorado will raffle off $50,000 college scholarships to 25 vaccinated young people.
While states push to achieve herd immunity, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins announces, “There are 12 states that are already at 70%. I worry about the ones that are way below that, and they are sitting ducks for the next outbreak of COVID-19 .” To date, Georgia ranks 43d by the percentage of the population fully vaccinated. Why doesn’t the Peach State entice residents to get their shot?
Last year, we questioned why COVID happened and so many people died. This year, we don’t have answers, but as Hurston foretold, lessons can be discerned. Count your blessings. Be thankful for good health. Cherish loved ones and friends. Conserve scarce resources, like toilet paper.
