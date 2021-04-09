I write about politics and culture, so from time to time I lambaste powers-that-be in Washington, Georgia’s gold dome and NCAA’s headquarters. But this week I dance down memory lane.
Quoting the R&B group The O’Jays, “I love music.” I’m a child of the '60s, and music mirrored those fraught years; lyrics doubled as our conscience. Popular tunes provide a snapshot of the times with a beat.
The music industry conforms to the emotions of cultural movements — and the Recording Academy recognizes achievement in the industry with a GRAMMY (short for gramophone). After last year’s protests for social justice, I eagerly watched the recent “GRAMMY Salute To The Sounds Of Change.”
Hosted by Common, the rapper, activist, and Oscar and 3-time GRAMMY winner, he introduced the program saying, “The Recording Academy has been around since 1957, and there’s been a lot of music and a whole lot of change.” I was born in 1948, and the music influenced my generation.
The salute celebrated moments and enduring movements, classic songs and songs that stood the test of time and spoke to our shared humanity. Performances were stellar, and like children, I can’t choose a favorite. Cultural history and music with a side of message made a memorable evening.
Against a backdrop of signs protesting climate emergency, immigration and injustice, award-winning actress and singer/songwriter Cynthia Erivo vocalized John Lennon’s “Imagine,” asking us to envision a world of peace and unity.
Reminders that the world is beautiful but imperfect came in snippets. Folk singer Woody Guthrie crooned “This Land is Your Land” and John Prine’s “Paradise” denounced the devastating impact of strip mining for coal in Kentucky. Chris Stapleton gave a heart-felt rendition of Louie Armstrong’s “It’s a Wonderful World.”
Nodding to feminism, Lee Ann Rimes belted out Loretta Lynn’s “The Pill,” both a hit and banned when it was released in 1975 because it was about birth control. Patti LaBelle emoted the mutinous “You Don’t Own Me,” originally recorded by 17-year old Leslie Gore.
In 1939, Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit” confronted the practice of lynching, one of the most heinous affronts to individual liberty. Lynching was an act of terror that most chose to ignore until Holiday sang about it, making the un-excusable in-escapable. Andra Day, Golden Globe winner for “The United States vs Billie Holliday,” performed the haunting “Strange Fruit.”
The GRAMMYs began at the start of the Civil Rights era. Through the decades, the award celebrated artists that spoke to events and inequalities of their times. In 1971, Aretha Franklin recorded Simon & Garfunkel's biggest hit, “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” that provided a glimpse of hope into a better world. Common and John Legend performed the stirring “Glory,” Best Song Oscar winner they wrote for the film "Selma."
In 1970, America wrestled with a divisive war, civil unrest, massive drug addiction and fallout from police brutality. Singer/songwriter Marvin Gaye addressed all those issues when he wrote the epic song and album “What’s Going On.” The narrative is from the point of view of a Vietnam veteran returning home to witness hatred and suffering. In a tribute to the classic that remains relevant to what’s going on half a century later, Gladys Knight and an all-star band presented the anthem that begins, “Mother, mother, there’s far too many of you crying. Brother, brother, brother, there’s far too many of you dying.”
No bigger struggles impact songwriters more than war and peace. Eric Church asked, “War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing,” a smash for Edwin Star. In a moving tribute to those who have been victims of the pandemic and those who have suffered through prejudice, John Fogerty sang “Weeping in the Promised Land.” It included the timely words, “Out in the street, on your neck with a knee, all the people are crying your last words, I can't breathe.”
Broadway star Billy Porter honored his chosen family with “You Are My Friend.” Emily Estefan wrote “This Is What” in honor of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. At Woolworth’s lunch counter in Nashville, where John Lewis was first arrested in 1960 for taking a stand for Civil Rights, Brad Paisley sang about meaningful changes he’s witnessed with “Welcome to the Future.” Surrounded by stained glass, gospel great Yolanda Adams and a choir brought down the house with their finale “We Shall Overcome.”
Deep in my heart, I do believe that we shall overcome some someday. You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.