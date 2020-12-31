The astrophysicist Carl Sagan planted the seed for my 2021 To Do list.
The best-selling author, poet and award-winning narrator of “Cosmos” was endlessly curious about the wonders of the universe.
Sagan was involved with the space program from its inception. When he worked as an advisor to NASA, his duties included briefing the Apollo astronauts before their flights to the moon. He worked with the Mariner 2 team and served as Planetary Sciences Consultant to the Rand Corporation.
His résumé made the science communicator uniquely qualified to advise us about Earth’s place in the universe and our obligation to the planet. Sagan inspired my January, 2018 column re-printed below. His words are more relevant in this COVID age, when life is fragile:
New Year’s resolutions for humanity
Some writers have a muse, others, a lucky talisman. During the creative process, I never know when inspiration will rear its fortuitous head. I wait for a spark to appear and strike a note that leads to a song, or with luck, a symphony.
Those notes, the music of words, craft thoughts designed to opine, educate, or influence. I’m open to explore new ideas and different points of view.
I love research, essential to getting the facts right, and hope to master the internet as an investigative tool. I scan Yahoo feedback and take the gist of reactions for a public pulse. I don’t get distracted by what’s trending; it’s important to stay focused.
My writing is shared with friends from Charlotte to Phoenix. In response to a recent opinion dedicated to Christmas, my longtime friend and mentor thought my column echoed Carl Sagan’s book, “The Pale Blue Dot” (1994). The friend graced me with a video that presented a fresh, if familiar, perspective. You can find a link on YouTube.
Beneath the immense darkness of space, Sagan’s wisdom stirred me. Looking at the sky raised questions. Is that a planet or a star? Let’s start with, does it twinkle?
The late Sagan made the wonders of astronomy understandable to the common man. Smithsonian Magazine said that we live in Carl Sagan’s universe — awesomely vast, deeply humbling. It’s a universe that, as Sagan reminded us again and again, isn’t about us.
He’s been dead for nearly two decades, but people old enough to remember him, remember his voice. Today, we have astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to help us understand the mysteries of the universe. Before him, no one explained space, in all its bewildering glory, as well as Sagan.
He had multiple careers, as if he knew he wouldn’t live to old age. He served as an astronomy professor at Cornell, wrote more than a dozen books, worked on NASA robotic missions that explored the solar system and edited the scientific journal “Icarus.”
In his mid-40s, Sagan co-created and hosted a 13-part PBS television series, “Cosmos.” It aired in the fall of 1980 and ultimately reached hundreds of millions of people worldwide. He was the most famous scientist in America.
Images on the video courtesy of the galaxy from a distance of about six billion km, inspired Sagan’s words in “The Pale Blue Dot” monologue.
At his request, NASA commanded Voyager 1, which had completed its primary mission and was leaving the Solar System, to turn its camera around and take one last photo of Earth across a great expanse of space.
“The Pale Blue Dot” video provides much to ponder. Sagan says Earth is the only home we’ve ever known. We can visit other planets, but we must live here.
I render his message as follows:
“Every human being who ever was inhabited the pale blue dot. Every hunter and forager, hero and coward, creator and destroyer of civilization, mother and father, hopeful child, teacher of morals, every corrupt politician, saint and sinner in the history of our species lived there on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam.
“Think of the rivers of blood spilled by generals and emperors so they can become momentary masters of a fraction of a dot. Endless cruelties visited by the inhabitants. How frequent their misunderstandings, how eager they are to kill one another, how fervent their hatreds.
“Help is not coming to save us from ourselves. The Earth is where we make our stand.”
I need this to start a new year. The video reminds me what to consider when making New Year’s resolutions, and provides a vision of what I want to accomplish. For years I’d complete a year-end goals inventory and list unfinished business. The pale blue dot is my unfinished business.
Sagan taught us that the stars are much like us. They are born, they live for an amount of time, and they die. Some fade away, some explode, but in the end, like us, they are mortal.
After marinating in the video, at my mentor’s suggestion, it’s clear what I’ll commit to, what everyone should resolve. Sagan’s words are my resolutions.
He said our responsibility is to deal more kindly with one another. And to preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we’ve ever known.
