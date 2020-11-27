When Biden garnered enough votes to win, I emailed my ex-husband that our long national nightmare was over. Calvin responded, “Not so fast, grasshopper. He still has 70+ days to keep screwing up as Pres.”
My ex was right. I’d jumped the gun with an assumption that post-election norms would ensue.
My words of relief had been taken from remarks Gerald Ford made during his 1974 non-scheduled, extraordinary inauguration as the 38th president. The ceremony was held in the East Room of the White House after Richard Nixon resigned due to the Watergate scandal. Ford went on to say, “Our Constitution works; our great Republic is a government of laws and not of men. Here the people rule.”
POTUS 45 missed that Civics lesson. His refusal to concede was followed by a GOP strategy to give the president time and space needed to process defeat. That courtesy devolved into an unprecedented challenge to the election outcome. Republicans stood by while this unfolded.
The quiet from their leadership endorsed Trump’s anger and vengeance as his shenanigans grasped at straws to retain power. He summoned Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders to the White House, and they drank a $500 bottle of Dom Pérignon at Trump’s Hotel. As his campaign’s legal team falsely claimed he won in a “total landslide” his strategy played out in plain sight.
He urged state legislatures to flip election results and subvert the will of the people. After a string of legal defeats, he tweeted, “Hopefully the Courts and/or Legislatures will have the COURAGE to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections, and the United States of America itself. THE WORLD IS WATCHING!!!”
And laughing at the Trump show, wondering how America let it happen. His campaign attorney Sidney Powell stated on Fox News that the election “in all the swing states should be overturned, and the legislatures should make sure that the electors are selected for Trump.” All those comments sounded like an attempted coup.
What might work in a banana republic is traitorous in a democracy. As the Trump campaign’s legal team presses forward with attacks alleging widespread fraud without proof, shenanigans include requesting a recount of votes in Georgia a day after state officials certified results showing Biden won. The sequel to Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal” should be titled “The Art of the Steal.”
His last-ditch efforts have been dismissed by legal experts as undemocratic and dangerous. Even if all fails, they fear it would falsely plant the notion among millions of Trump supporters that the election was unfairly conducted and Biden is an illegitimate president.
Saturday, Federal Judge Matthew Brann dismissed a lawsuit filed by Trump’s campaign in Pennsylvania, saying it contained “strained legal argument without merit. This claim, like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together.”
The 37-page ruling said “It is not in the power of this Court to violate the Constitution. In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state.”
Brann could not find any case in which a plaintiff “has sought such a drastic remedy in the contest of an election.” With such a request, the judge said, one might expect compelling legal argument “and factual proof of rampant corruption.” Instead, he added, “this court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”
Those are scathing words. The Trump campaign has lost 34 lawsuits.
“It’s hit the point where the Republican Party’s letting Trump’s pout go on too long,” said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, a professor at Rice University in Texas. “It’s making future stars of the Party look tiny and small. All of these senators are going to carry a dark mark on their legacy for coddling Trump after he lost.”
With their silence, Republican lawmakers fall in one step deeper with the president they spent four years trying to appease. A few have spoken up, but most humor Trump. It could define careers for years to come.
The Lincoln Project “Leaders” ad takes notice of this collective lack of guts. The ad paints potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton, Mike Lee, and Niki Haley as “liars and enablers.”
The narrator asks listeners not to believe these presidential aspirants when they say they are “brave, strong, principled, and conservative” and “call them what they actually are: Weak, spineless, cowardly, corrupt, shaking in fear of a mean tweet, and traitors to the ideas and ideals of the country. When America needed them to stand tall for a peaceful transition of power, they sided with the loser. When called to end abuses, they shrugged. When called to lead, they cowered. When called to speak the truth, they lied. Call them whatever you like, but don’t call them leaders.”
The bizarre transition roadblock has belatedly, begrudgingly ended. Our political system has thankfully worked.
