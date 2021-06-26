Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, and the news leaves me with conflicting emotions. I’m pleased, yet irritated.
Cliffs Notes on Juneteenth provide context: On June 19, 1865, Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to spread the news to enslaved Blacks that the Civil War was over. Slavery was no more. The sad truth is that word didn’t reach those 250,000 slaves in Texas for 2 1/2 years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. In other words, those enslavers got 30 more months of free labor while their state remained in the Confederacy.
My mirth and annoyance are at odds for logical reasons.
If there was ever an occasion in America’s history that screamed for commemoration, it’s the end of slavery. Not to rain on the parade, but I’m suspicious of motives behind the law. Only Mitch McConnell could fast track the bill through the Senate with such warp speed, and he’s political, not altruistic. Plus, I’m peeved the announcement crept up like a thief in the night.
That skepticism aside, I was still perturbed by the 14 “no” votes in the House. I wanted to contact those Republican naysayers and ask why they voted thumbs down for a national day to celebrate the end of slavery.
Several Representatives told reporters why they voted against the bill. Reasons included: there are enough federal holidays, their problem with the bill was related to semantics, referring to Juneteenth as a national independence day would confuse people and (I love this one) it’s an effort by the Left to create a day out of whole cloth to celebrate identity politics as part of its larger efforts to make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Rep. Andrew Clyde, the only member of Georgia’s delegation to vote no, declined to answer a reporter’s question about his vote. I wrote Rep. Clyde with a polite request that he explain his nonsupport, but haven’t received a response.
Writing elected officials is my modus operandi. It’s our responsibility as citizens. Office holders should be held accountable for their actions or inaction.
I wrote Brian Kemp when he ran for Governor and called on him to resign as Secretary of State.
Kemp faced criticism for maintaining his job throughout the campaign. That position allowed him to purge voter rolls and also made him responsible for counting votes in a race in which he was both a player in the game and the umpire. I found that egregious and arrogant. Before the election, numerous groups and individuals called for Kemp’s resignation, including former President Jimmy Carter.
I’ve written Georgia state representatives encouraging them to support passing the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).
I called the Office of Compliance (OOC) in Washington, D C. Between 1997 and 2017, they paid $17 million in 268 settlements for cases related to sexual harassment, discrimination and other cases. Settlements came from a fund that until recently remained almost secret. Seventeen million dollars represents a lot of wrongdoing, so I wanted to know what politicians were responsible.
I requested names and dates of settlements paid. The curt response was, “No!” I asked why not, and was told, “Read the Act!” (the Congressional Accountability Act, the 1995 law that created the OOC). I inquired whether the information I wanted was covered by the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and received another harsh, “No!”
That was too many “no’s” during the Me Too movement. The non responses begged for light to be shed on misdeeds, and I was confident those who represented me, Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue would respond to my reasonable request for information.
I received an automatic reply from Perdue explaining why he ran for office. I got radio silence from Isakson.
Adding to my irritation about the Juneteenth law, the public didn’t get a chance to build sentiment to attach a rider that would provide substantive gains. That’s why the law feels like a hollow gesture and a distraction from the real needs of Black people. Don’t appease me; tackle the conditions that put obstacles in my path. Addressing those issues would produce meaningful steps toward equality. What about criminal justice reform? Why not protect my voting rights? Tuesday was a missed chance, when Senate Republicans refused to even discuss a proposed elections bill. That’s why it’s wise for me to question their Juneteenth law “gift.”
On the happy side of the scale, we can use the law as a turning point, if we have the desire and will. Slavery was a disgraceful period. Acknowledging its end with a federal holiday feels like, maybe, the final nail in the coffin of the Confederacy. That sounds naïve, but hope springs eternal. I’ll be jubilant if we put what divides us in that coffin, and bury our differences.
Slavery remains a stain on the fabric of society. The longer a stain is left untreated, the less likely it is to be removed.
