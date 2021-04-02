When Georgia elected Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the U.S. Senate, I was proud of my state. Pride goeth before the fall.
Any status I accrued from living in a progressive state plummeted. And the Peach State fell from grace.
Gov. Kemp signed a controversial elections bill March 25. Friday, March 26, at 7:15 a.m., a friend from North Carolina emailed, “Georgia just made history as the first southern state to officially return to the Jim Crow era.” Our election systems needed a renovation, but legislators went overboard, like using a sledge hammer to crack an egg.
The law imposes new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, limits the use of ballot drop boxes, makes it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water and empowers state officials to take over local elections boards. That last provision might be the most pernicious part of the law.
The nation’s 3,069 counties traditionally administer and fund elections at the local level, including overseeing polling places and coordinating poll workers for all elections. County officials work diligently to ensure the safety and security of voting systems.
Democrats said the law was a power grab by Republicans who are threatened by Joe Biden’s presidential victory and twin Democratic Senate victories in January. Republicans said Georgia needed to restore the confidence of voters who believed Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud. It’s embarrassing that Georgia needed a law to make people feel better about a lie they believed.
The law was a knee-jerk reaction to Trump’s big lie that he won the election. Don’t insult my intelligence by claiming otherwise. Kemp should tell it like it is and be proud of what the legislature hath wrought. They needed the law because enough people didn’t vote Republican.
As lawmakers prepared to vote on the 98-page bill, Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan said on the Senate floor, “It’s like the Christmas tree of goodies for voter suppression.” Headlines across the country echoed similar sentiments.
Never mind that the law damages our reputation as a New South state with new attitudes. At least the massa is pleased.
“Congratulations to Georgia and the Georgia State Legislature on changing their voter rules and regulations,” Trump said in a statement through his PAC Save America. “They learned from the travesty of the 2020 Presidential Election, which can never be allowed to happen again. Too bad these changes could not have been done sooner!”
Kemp can’t be proud of the law, because he signed it behind closed doors. He was seated in front of the photograph of a plantation and flanked by a non-diverse group of politicians. The signing ceremony staging wasn’t random. If the governor had a problem with the optics, he could have changed them. If he didn’t have a problem, he’s out of touch.
When Democrat Rep. Park Cannon tried to watch Kemp sign the bill into law, Georgia state troopers arrested her. Cannon was charged with obstruction of law enforcement and disruption of the General Assembly and charged with two felonies.
The new law has defenders and critics. Where you stand depends on whose ox is being gored. Who is suffering or losing out? Corporations that had declined to publicly oppose the sweeping election law claimed responsibility for pushing to remove some of the most egregious elements from the measure.
But critics say Atlanta companies didn’t do enough to halt restrictions in the law. Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, two of Atlanta’s biggest brands, are facing consumer boycott threats. The National Black Justice Coalition said professional golfers should refuse to play in Georgia until the law is repealed. Major League Baseball may also be faced with a decision. This year’s MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place this summer at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
Civil rights groups filed several federal lawsuits.
In 1968, a local advertising agency gave Virginia the tourism marketing campaign “Virginia is for Lovers.”
I’ll take advantage of the moment we’re in and help state lawmakers craft a marketing campaign that represents Georgia in action. Use a picture of Kemp signing the voting bill, flanked by white male politicians, in front of the photo of a plantation. Juxtapose that next to a picture of the Black female congresswoman, hands cuffed behind her back, being dragged off to jail. Use the slogan: “There’s a place for everyone in Georgia!”
You’re welcome. There’s no charge because the ad designed itself.
Dee Dee Murphy can be reached at shareyouropiions@yahoo.com.
