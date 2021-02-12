Marjorie Taylor Greene is an embarrassment. Like when your mom comes to school to bring the lunch you forgot and she’s wearing pajamas, fuzzy bedroom slippers and pink foam rollers in her hair.
Your classmates laugh. The jabs continue until the next clueless parent fails to consider their child’s reputation. Jokes about your mother’s fashion choice stick like flypaper and follow you through high school and beyond. The tale is told at class reunions. Shame has a long shelf life, like the impact of Greene’s fringe rhetoric.
“Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country,” Mitch McConnell said of the conspiracy-loving Greene. “Somebody who's suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”
Congressional districts elect representatives to serve in Washington, so Greene’s bizarre beliefs reflect on her constituents. When colleagues voted to kick her off her two committees, the harsh spotlight of accountability was glaring.
She tried to distance herself from her words. Not taking responsibility for her actions, she claimed she fell into QAnon because she didn't trust CNN or Fox News. She turned to Facebook. Greene said, “I was allowed to believe things that weren't true.” What does that even mean?
In order to walk back comments suggesting school shootings were staged, she announced, “School shootings are absolutely real.” She retracted a past claim that no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11 by saying, “I want to tell you 9/11 absolutely happened. I do not believe that it's fake. These were words of the past. These things do not represent me.”
A mash-up of her mea culpa repudiations includes: I'm sorry for saying all those things that are wrong and offensive. The controversial remarks had been made before I ran for office last year. I “stopped believing” in QAnon sometime in 2018.
Fawning over Trump, Greene said “the party is his”, and “it doesn't belong to anyone else.” I don’t know who the GOP belongs to, but Greene is the face of their Party.
In Washington, she joins Cindy Hyde-Smith, who has served as Mississippi’s junior Senator since 2018. Hyde-Smith’s election was thrown into disarray after a video emerged that showed her at a campaign event praising a cattle rancher. She said if the rancher invited her “…to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.”
Then, a 2014 Facebook photo emerged of her wearing a Confederate Army hat and holding a rifle while visiting the presidential library of Confederate President Jefferson Davis. The caption read, “Mississippi history at its best!”
Because of her comments and tepid apology, voters found themselves faced with what they’d rather not talk about. Would Mississippi elect a proud-to-stand-on-the-front-row-of-a-public-hanging, confederate-history-loving, sexist-joke-telling candidate to represent their state in Washington? The majority voted, “Yes.” Forty-six percent voted, “No.”
I feel the 46 percent’s pain, because I’m from North Carolina. For years, I was embarrassed that Sen. Jesse Helms (“Senator No”) represented me. In the ‘80s, I participated in Kettering Foundation’s National Issues Forums. During their national gatherings of citizens interested in promoting public deliberation, I was constantly asked why N.C. kept electing Helms.
I’d explain that he only represented half the state. I lived in Charlotte, not “down east” with his base of supporters. Greene only represents the 14th congressional district, but that district is in Georgia, so her foolishness stains the state.
Because we can’t even agree on one set of facts, it’s hard for America to unite. God bless everyone who tries.
The Inauguration night “Celebration of America” was produced to bring us together. Unlike previous Inaugurations, ball gowns and elite invitations weren’t needed. Entertainment for varied cultural tastes plus universally-loved fireworks were broadcast on television for everybody to enjoy.
Jeep’s Super Bowl commercial, “The Middle,” starred Bruce Springsteen. It focused on Lebanon, Kansas, the very center of the United States Lower 48 — the geographic middle.
The Boss said, “It's no secret... the middle has been a hard place to get to lately. Between red and blue. Between servant and citizen. Between our freedom and our fear. We need the middle. We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground, so we can get there. We can make it to the mountaintop through the desert, and we will cross this divide. Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there's hope on the road up ahead.”
Let’s agree we all love America and go from there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.