Hallmark owes mothers more than one day of celebration. The paltry salute pales in comparison to years spent changing smelly diapers. Twenty-four hours is a drop in the gratitude bucket to recognize meals cooked, lunches packed, Band-aids applied, boo-boos kissed, hair braided, cupcakes and birthday goody bags made, teacher conferences attended, kids hauled to and fro, pediatricians and dentists visited, trips to the Emergency Room and waits in the principal’s office.
The miserly tribute is a drop in the gratitude bucket, not nearly enough time to appreciate what moms do. We pretend that squeaky notes coaxed from an instrument is music, cheer touchdowns, soccer goals, home runs and baskets and sit on the side of pools and ice skating rinks. We applaud cartwheels, plays and choirs and sew ribbons on ballet pointe shoes. We encourage dreams, comfort disappointments, laud successes and abide wacky haircuts and piercings.
We also have careers.
Moms teach our children manners and make them write thank-you notes. We brag on our kids, cry for them and hug them to pieces. We love them a bushel and a peck and worry when they go to Myrtle Beach to celebrate high school graduation with friends.
We give advice and hope they take it.
My 40-something son, Kaliq, recently asked if I remembered when he attended an educational enrichment camp. He was 15 and stayed in a college dorm for two weeks. Did I remember my list I made him pack: “Ten Ways to Know If a Girl is Fast”? He said, “Thank you. There was a girl at camp who checked all the boxes.”
His graduation from Morehouse necessitated the “Why Buying a Motorcycle is a Bad Idea” list. My best reason: If you get killed, my tears will salt the Earth, and nothing will grow for a thousand years.
My daughter Sommer was 7, and I corrected a school-mate who misbehaved in the grocery store. A mortified Sommer told me I’m NOT everyone’s mother and CAN’T correct a child who doesn’t belong to me. I assured her I AM, and I CAN.
A Black male teenager rushed into the crowded post office to complain that police were bothering him. A lady’s purse was stolen outside. In a loud mom voice I told the stranger, “If you don’t want to be hassled by police, pull up your pants, take that hoodie off your head and stop looking like the usual suspect.”
He recognized by my tone and stern look that a wise elder of his tribe had wisdom he’d better heed. To everyone’s amazement but mine, he followed my instructions. He even walked taller when he left the building. Don’t scold children; teach them the way. It takes a village to raise a child.
Celebrate women who have a hand in raising children, including grandmothers, god mothers, aunts and aunties. My mother, a special education teacher for 30 plus years, successfully advocated for a school to house disabled students. She played bridge, told jokes and gave coins to children. She ran errands for the sick and shut-in and lifted people’s spirits. People were happy to see her because she made them smile.
Before Facebook was a gleam in Mark Zuckerberg’s eye, mom’s friends depended on her to keep them abreast of news. That’s how she burned the ice cream. She was talking on the phone and scorched the custard that was cooking. She wouldn’t waste all the eggs, sugar and cream and made my brother and me churn it. No one ate it.
In 2018, Carrollton Center for the Arts presented “The Apron Chronicles” exhibit. During the opening reception, local actress Marilyn Glass played my character, and her monologue recounted this about mother: “One special apron memory I have was of my mom making chow chow. She made it every year, and she always wore a fancy apron. We’d take out a few pint jars during the year, but mostly she gave that chow chow to all her friends.
“A friend went to Nigeria with her husband on a government mission and was really homesick. Mom and I packed up one of those little baby food jars full of relish, padded it good around the outside and mailed it to her friend. I can’t believe it got all the way to Nigeria without breaking! Mom’s friend almost cried because there was a little piece of home in that little jar. When I smell Chanel N°5, or see a fancy apron with lace around the edges, I think of mom.”
After breast feeding, I made baby food. Mom missed out, because I never bought a jar of Gerbers. I cooked vegetables for my husband and me and took out our baby’s portion before seasoning. Fruit was easy. The hand-held baby food grinder was well-used, and mom found little jars or chow chow elsewhere.
Give a mom whatever she wants for Mother’s day.
