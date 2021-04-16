The midnight train to Georgia isn’t just a rhythm and blues opus by Gladys Knight and the Pips. I took the train twice. It’s actual, scheduled transportation between Charlotte and Atlanta. At least is was back in the day.
The writer’s side of my memory yearns to summon a romantic episode from the song when I followed a guy who found out the hard way dreams don’t always come true. So, he was going back to a simpler place and time.
But, my circumstances were more mundane. I was a mom who wanted her two pre-teen kids to experience riding the rails. We took an Amtrak to Atlanta that arrived at 6 a.m.
We did it again the next year because they wanted to experience the “luxury” of sleeper cars.
After my column about the GRAMMYs, music lingered in my thoughts. I re-read the link my cousin emailed from The Guardian with the headline “ ‘After you listen, you’re cooler’: the incredible women of Philly Soul.” On the 50th anniversary of Philadelphia International Records, to throw a light on the label’s under-appreciated women, Legacy Recordings just released a new remix of the 1974 hit TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia), the theme from Soul Train, featuring The Three Degrees.
Broadcast nationally from 1971 to 2006, Soul Train was one of the longest-running syndicated programs in American television history. When I heard the song’s refrain, “People all over the world,” I climbed aboard “the hippest trip in America.”
True music fans recognize TSOP the minute they hear it. The soul music genre is characterized by funk influences and lush instrumental arrangements, often featuring sweeping strings and piercing horns. Music industry veterans Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff pulled off the sound by producing multiple classic albums on the imprint they started.
As a Black-owned-and-operated music company, the label picked up the gauntlet from Motown, applying a crossover strategy to a new decade with a lush new sound. Philly International Records produced songs everybody could dance to while including enough socially-aware lyrics to make sure everybody understood who made the records.
Unlike Berry Gordy’s company, Gamble’s and Huff’s venture enjoyed far more success with their male stars than their female ones. Lacking a distaff act with the enormous popularity of Diana Ross and the Supremes, Gladys Knight or Martha Reeves, the label scored most of their biggest hits with male acts like the O’Jays, Harold Melvin and the Bluenotes, Billy Paul and Teddy Pendergrass.
The only time they scored a top-5 pop hit for a female act came with The Three Degrees’ velvety “When Will I See You Again.” Their initial success and chic presentation painted them as Philly’s answer to the Supremes.
Aunt Ella’s brother, Uncle Walter, lived in Philadelphia. His daughter Sheila was lead singer with The Three Degrees.
As a teenager, it was cool having kin who made records. Shelia, who lives in Kent, United Kingdom, spent 20 years with The Three Degrees before going solo in 1986. She tours internationally, makes TV appearances, and has forged a prolific stage and screen career in the UK, starring in numerous musicals, soul legend tours, and her own sitcom. She is the best-selling author of “Soul Food: Classic Cuisine from the Deep South.”
The book cover features Aunt Ella crowned with her beautiful white hair and Granddaddy Ferguson surrounded by abundant Southern dishes fit for a family reunion.
More than 40 years ago, Sheila was linked with Prince Charles when the Prince Of Wales invited her soul trio to perform at his 30th birthday party. Charles danced with the band on stage. Sheila became his favorite singer, and she told the British press the pair went on to exchange letters. She’s an Ambassador for The Prince’s Trust.
I only saw Sheila perform once.
When it was time for my daughter Sommer to go to college, she balked. Holding the acceptance letter from her first choice brought the cold reality that six hours was too far from home. She opted for a state university that was closer and allowed her to come home more often.
The day she graduated, she announced, “I’m moving to London.” She worked in the business office of a law firm while deciding whether to attend business school or law school.
The law won.
During her semester living across the pond, parents and friends visited. The week I was there, we saw three plays in London’s West End, including “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” where Sheila had a role. After the curtain closed, I showed Sommer how to talk her way back stage.
We walked outside to the rear of the building and found the theater exit. Knock, knock; “We’re from the United States; we’re here to see our cousin, Sheila Ferguson.” After making our way to her dressing room, I extended condolences on the recent death of Uncle Walter, and we caught up on family from both sides of the Atlantic.
Sommer and I had a memorable visit with Sheila — the Philly girl who sang her way to stardom and danced with a prince.
