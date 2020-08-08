Success and hope make me smile
I watch favorite movies over and over. I can’t get enough of whatever the feeling is that makes them my favorite. It might make me happy, or inspire me, or make me wish I was that hero who saved the day. At the top of the list of beloved cinema are two that share a common and a timely theme: “October Sky” and “Apollo 13.”
“Apollo 13” dramatizes the aborted 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission. I never fail to be impressed by the genius it takes to launch a rocket into space and more impressed by what it took to find and solve a problem in a complicated machine. “October Sky” is the true story of Homer Hickam, a coal miner’s son who was inspired by the first Sputnik launch to take up rocketry against his father’s wishes. The movie dramatizes the determination it took for rocket boys from West Virginia, despite failure after failure, to successfully launch a rocket.
The end of the movie, which blends a shot of their rocket with the launch of a space shuttle, gives me goosebumps.
Last weekend I watched real-life rocketry drama — the successful splashdown of the SpaceX Dragon capsule. The landing completed the first crewed commercial space flight mission in history. The Crew Dragon launched NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley toward the International Space Station on May 30. They stayed there for two months before undertaking the risky return trip to earth.
SpaceX’s success made me proud. Everything about the mission was cool: from the public/private partnership to those spacesuits that looked like they could have been designed by Ralph Lauren, to the recovered, reusable, charred (“flight-proven”) space capsule. The crew for SpaceX’s next odyssey into space looks like America: a female, a white male a Black male, and an Asian male.
SpaceX’s success is welcome news during times when good news is hard to find. Bad news is the coin of the realm. States face a hurricane in the midst of a pandemic. California fights out-of-control wildfires. Economic destruction, job loss, and food insecurity pile psychic misery on top of heartache.
Gloom is ubiquitous, and some days it’s hard to find my smile.
Things might not be as they were pre-virus. Schools try to accommodate the new normal. Working at the office is largely replaced by working from home. The travel and hospitality industries struggle to recover and find prosperity. Sports struggle to find a solution.
The crises would get me down if I let them, and I’d walk around sobbing all day. Making jokes is my antidote when things are bad, but I can’t joke when so many people are hurting. That’s why I search for good news to lift me up and refresh my optimism.
It’s uplifting when television news features feel-good stories about random acts of kindness or kids and adults doing good deeds. That gives me hope that something good will come out of bad times. Like the young girl who’s a pen pal for an elderly man, providing him with a human connection and alleviating his loneliness.
Good, like those young people in Maryland who buy and deliver groceries to senior citizens. It started with two teenagers volunteering to help get groceries for elderly neighbors. The teens wondered, “What if we started some organization to connect teens to the senior citizens and anyone who has a compromised immune system, where going outside is a substantial risk to them?” Now their free delivery service, “Teens Helping Seniors,” is rapidly scaling up to match an increasing number of requests with their growing network of teenage volunteers. Best of all, the idea has spread to other states.
Good, like food giveaways and neighbors helping neighbors. A man driving down Alston Avenue stopped his car and gave away meals. He pulled out Styrofoam containers of food and distributed them to anyone who stopped. I’ll never know who he was or why he wanted people to be fed that day, but hunger is collateral damage from the virus. I hope the giving spirit of that stranger repeats like echoes.
When I find my smile it makes my day. An article in “Times-Georgian” tipped me off that Carrollton graduate and former resident Ash Colwell would appear on Monday’s “Wheel of Fortune.” I’m not a fan of the game show but wouldn’t miss the chance to see if a local boy did good. He did really good.
Colwell, who lives in Charlotte now, dominated the game and won cash and prizes worth over $72,000 that included a Mercedes SUV. It was exciting to watch him and fun to root for someone to win. I cheered for the stranger whose only connection to me was the 30117 ZIP code. I imagined his friends and relatives sharing his joy, not to mention anyone who the suddenly richer, excellent word game player ever borrowed $20 from.
So I search on for feel-good moments that make humanity shine in the darkness, that please our higher angels and that reminds me hope overcomes despair. I hope that one day soon we will eradicate the COVID virus. Then, everyone will smile.
