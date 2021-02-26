Writers love metaphors. I want to liken the image of Ted Cruz jetting to sunny Cancun while his constituents froze to the image of Nero fiddling while Rome burned.
But, fable isn’t fact. Even though Mark Twain said, “Never let the truth get in the way of a good story,” I’ll stick with truth.
In 64 A.D., a great fire that ravaged Rome for six days destroyed 70 percent of the city and left half its population homeless. According to a well-known expression, Nero, the decadent emperor, “fiddled while Rome burned.” The expression has a double meaning: Not only did he play music while his people suffered, but he was an ineffectual leader in a time of crisis.
There’s a problem with the story. The fiddle didn’t exist in ancient Rome.
Music historians believe the viol class of instruments, to which the fiddle belongs, wasn’t created until the 11th century. If Nero played anything, it would have been the cithara, a heavy wooden instrument with four to seven strings. But there’s no solid evidence that he played one during the Great Fire. Since Nero was unpopular, people probably wanted to sully his name.
Yet and still, Nero’s tale is similar to Cruz’s fiasco. He is also a useless leader in time of crisis. He fails at a Senator’s No. 1 job: taking care of his people. He didn’t have his thinking cap on and made a whopper of a mistake. He was the poster boy of power and arrogance.
When temperatures plunged in Texas, snow and ice blanketed the state. Much of the power grid crashed and was on the brink of total collapse. Water systems failed. People fled for safety or huddled in frigid homes that grew colder. COVID vaccination clinics were cancelled.
The situation worsened. Thousands sought refuge in warming shelters. Others sat in their cars. Dozens were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning. A woman and her young daughter died after running their car inside a garage. An 11-year-old boy was found dead after his family's mobile home lost power. Frozen pipes burst across the state. Water that came out of taps was often undrinkable due to dangerously low water pressure levels.
Six nations have had sovereignty over some or all of the current territory of Texas: Spain, France, Mexico, the Republic of Texas, the Confederate States of America, and the United States of America.
Texas’ nickname, Lone Star State, pays tribute to the Lone Star flag adopted after Texas became independent from Mexico in 1836. Texas, an independent republic for 10 years before accepting annexation to the United States, kept the flag that reflects the pride and go-it-alone spirit that’s part of their way of life.
As most of its 29 million residents grasped for survival, the prideful state, long suspicious of regulation and outside help, was left to seek aid from other states and humanitarian groups. Another shock came when electric bills spiked.
Amid this massive suffering, Cruz donned short sleeves and fled the country with his family, but without the family poodle Snowflake!
What made Cruz think it was a good time to take a vacation? He claimed he left town because his daughters wanted to. “With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” he said in a statement.
A good dad doesn’t throw his children under the bus to save his hide. A good dad teaches them how to be responsible. He offered the mea culpa, "Look, it was obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn't have done it.”
Cruz earns an F in Elected Leadership 101. I’m piling on because warnings are warranted. He ran for president once and will run again. A president needs good judgement in real time, not after the fact. People used to say, “That, and a nickel, will get you a cup of coffee.” I say, hindsight from Cruz and $3.65 plus tax will get you a latte from Starbucks.
Everyone has 20/20 hindsight; we need leaders with foresight. Voters can’t afford a short memory about this guy. Imagine what happens under a president who can’t prioritize. Hilary Clinton tweeted, “Don't vote for anyone you wouldn't trust with your dog.”
When Cruz shortened his tropical excursion, he returned home to protesters who held signs and repeated slogans calling for him to step down from office. As a lawyer, he might know this quote from 18th-century jurist Jeremy Bentham: “Publicity is the very soul of justice.”
Publicity busted Cruz because everyone has a camera on their phone. Politicians beware — citizen journalists are everywhere.
