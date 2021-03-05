I feel like a lottery winner. The jackpot isn’t cash to splurge on jewelry and fancy cars, but a more valuable fortune. I won the possibility to cheer at graduations, cry at weddings and hold great grandchildren in my arms.
Two vaccinations gave me a chance to be present in my family’s future. Odds are better that I won’t fall prey to COVID-19.
Last year, the virus descended like a deadly fog. While flat earthers resisted wearing masks, Americans endured suffering and sadness. We arrived at the unimaginable one, two, three, four, 500,000 deaths, and counting. These aren’t cold statistics. Numbers represent people who will be missed.
Past vaccines have been successful in combating disease. The first polio vaccine was available in 1955. Thanks to widespread use, the United States has been polio-free since 1979.
The chicken pox vaccine was released in 1995. I wish it had been available in 1984 when my daughter Sommer was 3. She caught chicken pox from her 5-year-old brother, who brought it home from kindergarten. When Sommer developed chicken pox encephalitis, she was paralyzed on one side of her body and hospitalized. The ordeal was scarier than it sounds.
Perhaps because COVID-19 vaccines were created so speedily, public skepticism exists. People hesitant to get vaccinated can easily find internet rumors and theories to fuel their fears regarding vaccine safety.
Individuals and anti-vaccine groups work overtime to promote frightening, false theories about the vaccines.
“These kind of rumors have been around ever since Edward Jenner made his smallpox vaccine in the late 1700s,” said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “There was a belief if you got the vaccine, which was derived from cowpox, that you would take on bovine characteristics. You’d get a snout, you’d get a tail, you’d get floppy ears. That was the internet 1802, basically.”
No one turned into Mrs. O’Leary’s cow and started the Great Chicago Fire. Smallpox was eradicated. In 1972, routine smallpox vaccination in the United States ended. In 1980, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared smallpox was eliminated. Because of this, the public doesn’t need protection from the disease, and the vaccine is no longer available to the public.
There are two major types of disinformation being spread about coronavirus vaccines:
• Anecdotal “cause-and-effect” rumors that erroneously tie a person’s untimely demise to the fact they recently got a COVID-19 vaccine.
• “Big lie” conspiracy theories that allege the vaccine can cause major side effects, from infertility to permanently altering your genetics.
Always witty, Sommer pokes fun at the conspiracy theories and wants to vaccinate to change her DNA. She jokes, “I hope it changes me into a white woman. That will make it easier for me to get a job.”
Everyone has a story about their vaccination journey or refusal to be part of the solution. My close friends and relatives will be immunized.
Sommer’s crew encourages their parents get vaccinated when they are eligible. Children want their parents alive and well as long as possible. Nobody wants an empty chair at the dinner table. Because of her age and good health, Sommer resigned herself to being in the last category to receive a shot.
She lives in Washington, D. C. and volunteers packaging meals for delivery to people with serious illnesses. Last week, she received this message that made her jubilant:
“As an active Food and Friends volunteer you are now eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. This email identifies you as an eligible Food and Friends volunteer and notes the eligibility classification that you fall under, specifically as a social service outreach worker and individual who works in food packaging. We couldn’t do what we do without you. Please refrain from sharing this email with others to ensure that only currently eligible persons are able to gain access to the system. Food and Friends has identified you as an eligible volunteer based on the frequency and recency of your volunteering with us.”
When the appointment portal opened at 9 a.m. the next day, Sommer pounced on her coveted opportunity. At 9:26 she emailed a picture confirming her appointment ID.
The bad news is, between 20% and 40% of Americans won’t commit to getting vaccinated, according to various polls.
“This team will help get … at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people in the first 100 days,” President Biden said during a Dec. 8 news conference introducing key members of his health team.
That’s good news for everyone who wants to win the lottery.
