The day started out ordinary, but turned out remarkable.
It was one of those slow days when there was no hurry to do anything particular. As I left the shopping center, a few people sat in lawn chairs in front of the parking lot. A lady had a sign that said, “You’re awesome.” Another lady held three balloons representing numbers. I strained to make out what flapped in the breeze: It was 229.
The car headed toward Adamson Square. More people clustered at the next intersection. People lined the street, and some held flags. Curiosity got the best of me, and I rolled down the car window and asked a stranger what was going on. Carrollton citizens had gathered to welcome Sgt. Rob Holloway home.
He was cheered by hundreds of supporters from the community and escorted by a phalanx of police cars with flashing blue lights. For three months, Holloway had been recovering at Shepherd Center’s Brain Injury Rehabilitation Program, where he received therapy with a team of specialists. He was transferred there two weeks after he and two other officers were wounded in a deadly and chaotic shootout.
April 12, the day of his ordeal, started with a high-speed chase on I-20 and ended in a shootout with two cousins. A trooper checking for speeders clocked a Nissan Sentra driving 111 mph. The vehicle initially stopped. However, when the trooper approached the car, the suspects drove off. The trooper tried to disable the car after it sped away from the attempted traffic stop, but the driver regained control and kept going.
A pursuit began. Local authorities joined the chase as it crossed into Carroll County. A passenger leaned out the Sentra’s window and fired multiple rounds from a rifle at the pursuing officers. During the chase, Holloway was hit in the head by gunfire, but continued his pursuit. He later crashed into a pole. The Nissan eventually crashed near an elementary school in Villa Rica, and the two men ran away from the vehicle. At some point, officers located them and a gunfight ensued. Wails of sirens pierced the early morning dark.
Villa Rica police officer Chase Gordy was hit during a barrage of gunfire. Carroll County Deputy Jay Repetto was struck when he and partner Cpl. Jamison Troutt went to help Gordy. The officers returned fire and killed 28-year-old Pier Alexander Shelton of Birmingham, who was shown on dash camera video unloading an assault rifle into the windshield of Repetto’s and Troutt’s patrol car.
His cousin and passenger, Aaron Jajuan Shelton, 22, also of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and three counts of aggravated battery. He is being held at the Carroll County jail without bond.
Our local story was national news. What happened played out like scenes from a movie. But it was real, and Holloway was lucky to be alive.
The video of the patrol car taking fire is frightening and surreal. I’ve watched it a dozen times. I watched in shock at the brazen attack. I watched in anger at the shooter. I watched in amazement that the police officers survived. I watched and wondered how the high-powered weapon ended up in the hands of a bad guy. I hope we’re on common ground.
I’ll lose faith in humanity if anyone makes the rifle about the right to bear arms. If you see the same video I did, you should have a problem with that gun in his hands and agree that’s not what the framers of the Constitution had in mind. Pier Shelton wasn’t acting act as part of a well-regulated militia.
I don’t care whether the weapon was acquired legally. Public safety should be guided by common sense, and police are out-gunned. This is where it gets personal.
My son Kaliq is a sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department. During his watch, he’s responsible for 27 officers in Zone 6. He worries about those men and women and wants them to go home to their families after their shifts. Police have a dangerous job, and any day can bring peril.
The last time Kaliq was injured, he snatched a man off the top of a bridge, where he threatened to jump. Once on the ground, the man fought with my son. Why would anyone want that thankless job?
During Holloway’s return to service call, the dispatcher said:
“two-two-nine. On behalf of Carroll County 911, all public safety and first responders, and the citizens of Carroll County, we would like to welcome you home. Your bravery and dedication to serve will never go unnoticed or unrecognized. Your sacrifice is more appreciated than you will ever be able to imagine. And we have all prayed for your return every single day. We wish you and your family the best in the days ahead, and we all thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
Holloway responded, “Clear. 229 thanks you.” It was a remarkable day.
