Ten years ago, I wrote a column about New Year’s Resolutions. I pulled it out and read it the other day. Funny how much things can change in 10 years. And how much they stay the same. Here are my 2013 Resolutions (and a parenthesized update to see how I did).

“The news on Facebook the past few days has been ‘Resolutions.’ There seem to be several schools of thought on this. Some say upfront that they’re not going to make one because they’ll just break it anyway. Some are posting theirs in single sentences, like “Go to bed earlier.” I prefer the shotgun approach. Just blast out a bunch of them — that way, at least you can hit one. I’ve been working on my Resolutions list for the past couple of months, putting off the inevitable lifestyle changes that will come with enforcing them. But it’s the first of January and guess what? The time has come. Here are my Resolutions.

Trending Videos