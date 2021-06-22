Five years old was once upon a long time ago for me — 67 years ago, to be exact. But it was before that age, I learned recently, that my brain became what it is today. Well, something to that effect. And not my physical brain, but the essence of me contained in those ruffled ridges of gray matter.
On June 2, the little streaming headlines across the bottom of the television while ABC News was on included the news item that what you learn before the age of 5 shapes the adult brain.
Along with this, I learned at some seminar many years ago at work, that what we are now, for the most part, is what we became during our early stages of development. Looking at these two premises, which kind of say the same thing, I think they are probably correct.
All of this got me to thinking about what I learned before age 5 that defines me today — but since that was such a long time past, my old-age memory fails me more and more; I guess I have forgotten a lot of it.
The good thing — or bad thing as the case may be — is that what we learn early in our development stays with us, and particular things, even when seemingly forgotten, can come to mind at the time such information is needed. Often in a trying or stressful situation, or even in a happy time, something my momma or maybe others said or taught me along the way will become clear as a bell.
Speaking of Momma, one thing I learned early on was that it was she who was in charge, and it was she I could depend on to be right 99.9% of time in matters affecting my well-being — though I might not have agreed at the time.
She had little in the way of physical resources, not even much of a formal education, so she couldn’t teach me book learning. But she had that remarkable thing called common sense which she applied generously to any and all situations. I hope some of that rubbed off on me.
Maybe that encapsulated all I would need to know to stead me well as years went by, though I will be first to admit I have done and continue to do some things that defy some common sense evidences.
She also delivered many lectures and lessons on the difference between right and wrong, and there was no equivocation. There was right, and there was wrong. And there was an absolute truth which she believed and taught in her own way, the truth that was embodied in the teachings of the Bible.
Though I strayed from it at times and in some ways and still do, I can credit Momma with training me up, as the Bible teaches, in the way I should go, prefacing that training with regular and earnest prayers, because I recognize my sins and hate them now instead of reveling in them.
One thing I truly enjoy is my fellow human beings. I relish their stories. I regale in just being with them, whether family, friends or pure strangers. I get that from Momma. She was that way. It could truthfully be said of her that she never met a stranger.
From her front porch in her later years, she met and became friends with people who she engaged in conversation as they walked along the sidewalk in front of her house. One lady passerby became a close friend of my mom.
That could be a risky thing to do, and we chided her when she would relate that she had let someone she didn’t know in her house to use the telephone or to get a drink of water, but the Good Lord protected her in her innocence and in her love for all.
I am a bit more cautious but long to get to know those with whom I cross paths. Maybe we should all spend more time on our front porches getting to know our neighbors and those who pass by.
I have learned a lot of good things along the way from a lot of good public classroom and Sunday School teachers, many of whom still stand out in my mind, but before I was 5, my teachers were Momma, our extended family and the church. I guess I view me now as being framed by a lot of those very early years.
