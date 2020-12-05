“The devil went down to Georgia. He was looking for an election to steal.
He was in a bind because he was so far behind. He was willing to make a deal.”
— Apologies to the late Charlie Daniels
As I’m writing this, the devil, better known as Donald Trump, was planning a weekend trip to Georgia. He was hoping to make a deal with the Georgia election officials for them to throw the state’s electoral votes in his favor, but fortunately, the officials were wise enough to follow election laws. Trump called for “using their emergency powers.” In Trump talk, that means stealing the election.
The president is still laboring under a fantasy that he really won the Nov. 3 presidential election and all the certified state results are part of a “rigged election.”
“The governor has done nothing,” Trump whined. “I’m ashamed I endorsed him.”
He called on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to “overrule his obstinate secretary of state (Brad Raffensperger)” and hand over the votes to Trump.
Raffensperger oversaw several Trump-requested recounts, which did nothing to change the 12,000-plus vote lead by President-elect Joe Biden. No instances of widespread fraud were found.
“The secretary of state, who is an elected constitutional officer, has oversight over elections that cannot be overridden by executive order,” Kemp replied.
Raffensperger debunked the “massive amounts of misinformation” being spread by Trump and his supporters.
Gabriel Sterling, Georgia voting system implementation manager, went even further, charging that Trump’s “baseless attacks” on the American electoral system were bringing threats of violence against workers overseeing the Georgia elections.
“It has to stop,” Sterling said, in an emotional speech. “Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. This is elections. This is the backbone of democracy, and all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this.
“Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia. Stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to get hurt. Someone is going to get shot. Someone is going to get killed. And it’s not right.”
Sterling also called on Georgia’s two U.S. senators to condemn the dangerous rhetoric.
Chris Krebs, Trump-appointed head of U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security, has also disputed Trump’s election fraud claims. Krebs said the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history” and the recorded votes were accurate.
Trump then fired Krebs for telling the truth and Trump lawyer Joe DiGenova suggested Krebs be “taken out at dawn and shot.”
And more recently, even Trump’s lapdog Attorney-General Bill Barr has pronounced the election as fair.
However, the “rigged election” fantasy lives on in the demented Trump mind and in the actions of his brainwashed cult followers. Some are even suggesting state legislators in the battleground states should go against the voters and declare their own Trump slate of electors. Such ideas border on treason, since the election process is the very basis of U.S. democracy.
So the devil (Trump) has gone to Georgia, supposedly to campaign for the Republican senatorial candidates. Like the devil in Daniels’ song, let’s hope Trump lays down his golden fiddle and disappears from the American political landscape forever. Jan. 20 can’t get here soon enough!
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
