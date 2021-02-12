These past two days of TV impeachment coverage has been a reminder of how disastrous that Jan. 6 day was at the Capitol and just how lucky it was that the loss of life and damage weren't worse. Seeing the video presentations gives us all a reminder of what being in the middle of a riot is like.
The House managers' presentation leaves no doubt that Donald Trump incited the insurrection, brought the mob to Washington and spurred them on to attack the Capitol. Nevertheless, it seems unlikely 17 Senate Republicans will join Democrats in finding the former president guilty. The Republicans are again going to do what's politically expedient and not what's morally right.
If the vote were secret, the outcome would likely be something like 90-10 to convict. But most GOP senators have the backbone of an amoeba and are not going to take the higher road in a public vote.
While the impeachment moves along, an even more disastrous news story, the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to cause disease and death. As I write this, more than 27 million cases have been reported in the U.S., causing nearly 500,000 deaths. Fortunately, the daily toll of new cases and new hospitalizations seems to be dropping, so maybe the 42 million shots of the vaccine already given are beginning to have an effect.
So while the Senate weighs the damage of the Capitol coup and those who lost their lives or were injured, the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic tells an even more damning tale of the ineptness of the Trump administration.
True, the pandemic would have been deadly no matter who was in charge. After all, it is caused by a novel virus, meaning that medical researchers had to learn how to treat it as they learned more about it.
At first, experts believed the virus was only spread when people had symptoms, but they later realized people could spread it and never know they were infected. Af first, we were told face masks were not necessary, but then they were recommended for all public exposure.
It was soon known the best way to slow the spread was to wear masks, social distance and avoid crowds. Yet many people, to this day, continue to ignore these safeguards. If you go to any retail store in any town or city, it's likely you'll find about half the shoppers without masks.
Much of the disregard for the shunning of masks and common sense safeguards were the result of how Trump treated the situation. Despite medical advice, he was rarely seen wearing a mask, even after being infected himself by the disease. The president has a mighty bully pulpit, and Trump specifically had a cult following who would have followed his lead if he had constantly worn a mask.
Not only did Trump, and most of his Republican cronies, continue to regard masks as an attack on personal freedom, they also sponsored huge rallies of maskless supporters, shouting and spewing virus with no regard for public health. Trump even went so far as to mock others who wore masks.
It's impossible to know how much these reckless actions increased the spread, but the outbreaks of the disease after maskless White House meetings were a good indication.
Now that we have approved COVID-19 vaccines, and more people are getting the shots, we still face an uphill battle against the people who may refuse to take the shots when they're available. It will take at least 70-80 percent of vaccinated public before we reach “herd immunity,” according to Dr. Tony Fauci, the nation's No. 1 infectious disease expert.
Those of us who lived through the polio epidemic years need no reminder of how vaccinations can stop disease. So far, the demand for the vaccine from healthcare workers, first responders and senior citizens remains high. Hopefully, all other groups will follow their lead and the disease will one day fade into our memories.
