After a year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, it still amazes me how a deadly, infectious disease became a political issue and a cause for an idiotic stand for personal freedom.
Viruses know no political parties — no race, creed, color, religion, nationality or gender. Viruses simply look for the simplest path from one human host to another. In the case of COVID-19, it uses coughs and sneezes and close contact. Masks and distance are the best defense, as are the available vaccines. Yet so many people continue to ignore those simple facts.
When it became evident that covering the nose and mouth with masks was the best deterrent, many people screamed and hollered about their personal rights. It has always been a national policy that urgent public health matters should take precedence over personal freedom.
Fights broke out when store personnel insisted customers had to wear masks to enter the store. Plane passengers have caused violent outbreaks because they don’t want to wear masks.
Now that safe vaccines are available, many people are still not taking advantage of the free shots. About 177 million people in the U.S. have already taken the vaccine, but the 70% goal, touted by President Biden for July 4, seems unlikely to be attained.
Fortunately, older Americans over 65, have been most compliant in getting the vaccine, with about 80% now fully protected. However, young people, in the age brackets from 18 to 24 years seem to have the lowest vaccination rates.
It’s common knowledge that people that age are just beginning to explore their independence and feel invulnerable to any danger. However, this unvaccinated pool may be a major obstacle to bringing an end to the pandemic.
Personally, I have no problem with a “no-shot, no-school policy” or a “no-shot, no-work policy.” When I was enrolled in the first grade (we had no kindergarten then), I had to have a completed vaccine record to be admitted to school. I see no reason why a COVID-19 should not be similarly required.
While some argue it only has emergency authorization, it has been in use long enough, and with enough subjects, that it’s been proved safe. At least, it’s much safer than the disease.
Thus, I found it unbelievable when I read the recent news story about 117 employees at Houston Methodist Hospital suing over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Of all people, healthcare people should be more aware than anyone of disease dangers. They should be the ones demanding to get the shots even faster. They are obligated to do what they can to protect their patients and prevent disease from spreading.
Vaccines are one of the main reasons for our longer life expectancy and fewer deaths from childhood illnesses. Only a century ago, our grandparents had to contend with diseases that are unheard of by today’s youngsters, such as smallpox, diphtheria, scarlet fever, malaria, tetanus and pertussis (whooping cough). The reason those diseases are so rare today is they were made so by vaccines.
Too much commentary on COVID-19 is being wasted on phony conspiracy theories, political lies and the blame game. Fortunately, when the polio vaccine was being developed in my youth, we didn’t have online social media to spread fake facts. We listened to the medical experts for our information on diseases. That’s the way it should be now.
