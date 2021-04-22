A favorite conversation topic of the senior group is “Remember when?” It can be about a time when nobody locked their doors or kids played out in the streets after dark. One of the most popular varieties is how little things cost “back then” when compared to today’s prices.
According to one inflation-over-the-years calculator I consulted, the purchasing power of a dollar in 1955 is equivalent to about $10 today. When we look back at automobile purchases, that comes out about right. A basic 4-door Ford cost about $2,000 in 1955. Today’s basic sedan will likely start at about $20,000. Naturally, today’s car has more conveniences and features, but inflation accounts for much of the difference.
When McDonald’s began selling its famous hamburgers in the 1950s, they cost 15 cents each. You could buy a couple of burgers, an order of french fries and a large drink and still get a lot of change back from your dollar.
Food has definitely followed the inflation trend. I remember when eating a meal at the college cafeteria in the mid-1960s cost about 75 cents. Even a meal at an off-campus eatery wouldn’t cost more than $1.50. A $15 withdrawal from my checking account would feed me all week. That same $15 might buy me one meal today, if I shop for lunch specials.
Naturally, people earn much more money today when compared with 50 or 60 years ago. However, I believe a college student with a minimum wage job back then could get along much better than a student on minimum wages today.
I consider consumer electronics one area where a dollar is worth much more today than it was a half-century ago. The cost of a television is a good example.
When my family bought its first TV set back around 1954, it cost $325. It was a black-and-white model that could receive only the 12 VHF over-the-air broadcast channels. Actually, we only received three channels, the three basic networks of that day — CBS, NBC and ABC.
We felt lucky, too, because our small town had one of the first cable TV systems in the country. Before the cable came along, the few people who had TVs only got weak reception on one channel, with a grainy, snowy picture that was barely visible.
By the inflation formula, you would expect a TV to cost $3,250 today. Not so. In fact, for $325 today, you can buy a 55-inch, flat screen, ultra high definition color TV.
That $325 in 1954 made a huge dent in our budget. Today, most families can afford to put a TV in every room. While they’re out, moving around, they can also watch their favorite programs on their tablets or smart phones.
Sixty years ago, I would have considered myself living in the upmost privilege if I had a portable phone I could have carried with me wherever I went. Today, my iPhone serves not only as my telecommunications device, it’s also my schedule book, my dictionary, my calculator, my encyclopedia and my source of recorded music and videos.
In my college days, I used to spend about $4 for a vinyl, long-play music album. Moving residences back then required lifting and carrying turntables, amplifiers and speakers, not to mention the heavy wooden crates, loaded with vinyl record albums by the Beatles, the Byrds, Bob Dylan, Buddy Holly, Carole King and more.
Today, I can carry all that music, and a thousand times more, on a handheld device in my shirt pocket.
I guess the whole purpose of this column is when I hear old timers lament how good things used to be and yearn for “the good old days,” I often remind them, maybe now are “the good old days.”
