Did I hear that right? I couldn’t believe what I was hearing on the news a few nights ago. The temperature was 108 degrees in Seattle, Washington, while a small inland village of Dallesport in the same state, registered 118. Just across the border in Lytton, British Columbia, the mercury soared to 121. Can you believe it?
Naturally, those were all-time high heat records for those cities, above even the 117- degree all-time record for Las Vegas, Nevada. A similar heatwave is roasting the northeast U.S.
A TV news clip showed stores rapidly selling out of window air conditioners, outdoor events being canceled, and people rushing to “cooling centers” to get relief.
According to statistics I found, less than half (44%) of Seattle residents have home air conditioning of any kind, window units, or central air. And that’s up from 2013, when only about a third (31%) had air conditioning. I’ll bet the HVAC businesses are going to be working overtime in the next few months.
The news also reminded me of my youth, growing up in the mountains of southwest Virginia. I can’t recall any families who had air conditioning back then. While the daytime summer temperatures there might occasionally reach 90 degrees, it usually cooled overnight into the 60-70 degree range.
My family’s “air conditioner” was a General Electric box fan set in the window. I discovered if the fan was turned on in the cool early morning hours, it would bring in enough cool air to keep the house comfortable all day. It was also common for most families to sit on their tree-shaded front porches until way after dark in the summer. It’s hard to believe, but people back in those days actually sat and talked with each other, without interruption from TV, tablets, or smartphones. The most anti-social action in those ancient days was reading the afternoon newspaper.
So, I found it interesting when I heard Seattle families talking about not having air conditioning, and in the past, not seeing any need for it. Guess most of them have changed their minds now.
I’m thinking that people back in the old days were tougher than we are now. We were used to the heat back then and breaking into a sweat occasionally. Today, even with a more moderate 86-degree heat, I find myself running from my air-conditioned home to my air-conditioned car, trying to avoid as much summer heat as possible.
With all this unusual summer heat, and the many other recent weather excesses, I don’t see how anyone can deny something weird is happening with our climate. How else can we explain all the excessive drought, flooding, hurricane increase, and other weather events? With the ocean temperatures rising and the polar ice caps melting, vacationers may someday be driving to the beach in Macon.
So while I sit here, writing this column in my cool room, I’d like to propose a toast to the inventor of air conditioning, Willis Carrier. He built the first A/C unit in 1902, mainly to control humidity in a Brooklyn, New York, printing plant, where the paper was sticking together. His first units were 20-foot wide monsters that only saw use in large buildings.
We owe a similar toast to an African-American inventor, Frederick Jones, who brought us the more portable units. Jones also invented the refrigerated truck unit, making it possible to ship perishable food all across the country.
So while I drink these toasts, I still have my fingers crossed that the heatwave will miss the southeast this summer. However, I’m not too hopeful, as we’re just now reaching the usual hot month of July, not to mention the upcoming dog days of August.
Winston Jones is a retired journalist living in Carrollton.
