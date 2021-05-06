When I hear people talk about the “good old days,” I’m always quick to remind them that “these are the good old days,” as Carly Simon once sang in her famous song, “Anticipation.” (You may remember the song better as the theme of a ketchup commercial.)
Even if you’re not optimistic enough to call these the “good old days,” you have to at least admit we live in interesting times. When I get to feeling a little pessimistic, I remind myself that my parents lived through the 1918 flu pandemic, the Great Depression and World War II. They made it through the 1918 flu to enjoy the Roaring ‘20s.
I believe we’re going to see a similar social and economic boom as we finally move away from the COVID-19 pandemic.
While I think this is the greatest era to be living, I find the early 20th century — lived by my parents and grandparents — as a close second. In my mother’s eight decades-plus lifetime, she saw America go from travel by horse-drawn carriages to transcontinental jets and space shuttles. She was born in 1908, the year automaker Henry Ford announced the release of the Ford Model T, the automobile everybody could afford.
Up until 1908, automobiles were play toys of the rich. They were expensive and not very practical as a way of getting around. All the roads were dirt, which became mud when it rained. Most new car owners were taunted with jeers of “get a horse” when they had to hire equine teams to rescue their mud-mired vehicles.
Gas stations were scarce, so extra fuel had to be carried aboard. Every car had its own toolkit and a car owner could expect regular breakdowns and self repairs. The glove compartment got its name because that dashboard space usually contained a pair of gloves to protect the hands during frequent tows and repairs.
People back then didn’t expect much of those new-fangled automobiles. They were a fad that would soon be relegated unused to the back of the barn. Regardless, they were nothing but a waste of money, contributing nothing to the economy.
By 1920 and 15 million Model T Fords later, people were traveling the country on paved roads on vacations and family visits. Goods moved swiftly from coast to coast. The economy boomed as new jobs were created — mechanics, gasoline stations, auto workers, truck drivers, hotels, restaurants, tourism, etc. The horseless carriage “toy” led America into unparalleled growth.
A similar revolution occurred in the 1990s as the personal computer grew from a hobby toy to a tool on every office desk. Despite groans and foot dragging from today’s conservatives, the Biden infrastructure program represents a potential new economic surge as America comes roaring out of the pandemic. Green power may sound like futuristic babble, but it will be a major growth force in the first half of the 21st century. Just as automobiles led the creation of thousands of jobs, electric cars, alternative energy and broadband expansion will put millions to work.
While early auto workers may have been able to walk off the farm and into the factory with little formal education, these new jobs will require numerous technically trained workers. Those demands will be met by a workforce that will received tuition-free technical school training and reasonably priced college educations that don’t require students to mortgage a quarter of their life. We old timers, who lived through a fossil-fueled economy, can now sit back and watch a new innovative generation lead us into an even brighter tomorrow.
